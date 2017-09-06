Words From Dic(tionary) Chalace...September 6, 2017

Chalice: (n) a large cup or goblet
Every once in a while, I fancy myself a flitting twit of noble extraction who was accidentally birthed in Central Ohio due to a curse of a witch with an axe to grind.
This doesn’t happen very often or my communiques would be coming from a sanitarium.
But there is a nasty part of my soul that wants to be superior.
I want to be a king instead of a serf.
I want to drink out of a chalice instead of a cup.
I want to have whole cooked birds placed in front of me so I can peruse where to dive in to the crunchy brown skin and begin to gorge myself.
I want to have the fanciest car in the parking lot.
I want to have an outfit that someone recognizes as an “original” from Italy.
I want to be viewed as a “cut above”–the rib-eye, soft and moist, near the heart of the beast.
I desire that the focus be placed upon me and all spotlights trained in my direction.
I find myself in a twist of obnoxious pretense, grabbing my chalice, bedecked with jewels, and sipping wine that was pressed only by the feet of virgin maidens.
I want to be special.
I want to be revered.
I want my glorious chalice of appreciation.
And then…
My friend walks in the door and tells me I have my shirt on backwards.
I realize God has placed me where I need be.
