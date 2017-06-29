Jonathan Cring, Contributor Blogger Jonathan Richard Cring writes for the Huffington Post under the pseudonym "Mingle Man," because, as he says, "I MINGLE."

Words From Dic(tionary)...Calcium...June 29, 2017

06/29/2017 09:13 am ET

Calcium: (n) the chemical element of atomic number 20, a soft gray metal.

I know there’s calcium in milk. It’s why, when I was a kid, I drank the stuff–because I was told it would “make my bones strong.”

Don’t you think bones are weird? I mean, we know they’re in our bodies–otherwise we couldn’t sit, walk or stand. But you can’t see them.

It’s kind of like having a soul. The absence of one is terrifying, but the presence just makes you upright.

So somewhere along the line, when I grew older, I was told that milk was no longer necessary because I did not need the calcium for my bones.

You know what’s funny? I didn’t even question that.

I even heard warnings that if you continued to take in too much calcium, you would get kidney stones. (As I said, please don’t repeat that–it’s just something that tripped across my ears.)

I’m glad I have bones, just like I’m glad I have a soul, and even though I don’t see my bones (unless there’s a really serious problem) likewise, my soul keeps me walking straight.

Unless…

Well, let’s not get into it.

Join us daily for a personal take on the words from the dictionary beginning with aardvark!

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Words From Dic(tionary)...Calcium...June 29, 2017

CONVERSATIONS