Words FromDic(tionary) Certain...August 23, 2017

Certain: (adj) known for sure; established beyond doubt.
Punctuated by a smirk and a chin tilted to the heavens, certainty is one of the great human vices which loves to be touted as a virtue.
Matter of fact, without being certain, people become suspicious that you do not have confidence in your own code.
I can tell you, my dear friends, I am certain of this: I will try with all my heart but often fail–with the same heart. Since failure is inevitable and the only way I can truly discover how to do things better, I have gradually learned to embrace it, if not relish it.
Some people are certain they’re going to heaven, yet no one of a certainty is claiming a destination for hell.
Yes, “certain” is always something to our advantage, which fails to take into consideration the needs of others.
So I am on a mission–a vigil, if you will. As a “Knight of the Well Rounded Thought,” I am looking for evidence to disprove what I find to be certain, knowing that if my belief can withstand such scrutiny, it is well worth my passion.
