Work-Life Balance: Can You Really Have It All?

By Eric Lifson

I recently came across an Entrepreneur article that detailed the ins and outs of Mark Zuckerberg’s two-month long paternity leave. The ability to be a highly successful entrepreneur while maintaining a solid personal life seems great, right? The fact of the matter is, there's more to the story. Zuckerberg couldn’t simply take a complete break from work. According to the post, on paternity leave, he was still heavily involved in Facebook's operations. He attended a trial in Brazil to fight a court decision to ban WhatsApp, marketed the pre-order of Oculus Rift, and did much more. Yes, it’s great that he can work on his passion without taking full breaks. As an entrepreneur, you can never really escape your work life. To achieve your goals, you must make certain sacrifices. Although it may appear a bit demoralizing, there are some ways to make your life a bit more maintainable. Here are some ideas that I have brought into my life as an entrepreneur to help lessen the stress a bit.

Stop Trying to Find a Balance

First, it’s important to recognize that a perfect work/life balance isn’t possible for entrepreneurs. As a successful entrepreneur, you derive value from working; you derive happiness from it. In many cases, work is your life. Stop trying to balance a proper personal life with your work. Business is your lifestyle, so own that. Yes, this can be interwoven with some vacations and diversions in between. But the reality is, creating a “balance” won’t cut it as an entrepreneur. It isn’t ideal, but you must focus your time strategically to be successful. If you're not at least compromising and having to make difficult life prioritization decisions, you aren't working hard enough.

I never understood some of the people I met at local technology events in Toronto or in San Francisco who are CEOs of six companies at once. This lack of focus and commitment shows they don’t live and breathe a single project. How can anyone get behind your venture if you fully can't either?

Make Use of Technology in Professionally and Personally

New technology has drastically changed the way business is done. Make use of the innovations technology provides for balancing your work life, within and outside the office.

In the office: collaboration tools. Take some days in your busy week to work from home. Let your teams work from home too. Productivity tools in the office now make work much more accessible from wherever you are, as well easier to finish. Cloud technology has made my company’s work dynamic change drastically. My teams are more integrated and connected with one another. I now hold meetings with my entire marketing team without any one of us being in the same location. We can all be home, or even in separate countries. But through our video conferencing software, we can meet and be just as productive as if we were together. I also use task management software to project manage and delegate. I simply input all the tasks I need done and assign it to team members. Everyone is held accountable with timelines and expectations are clearly stated. The help of these productivity tools has given more autonomy as an entrepreneur.

Out of the office: family-wide calendar planners. Collaboration tools also make my personal life much simpler. My family has synced all our calendars together so we can see what everyone's schedule looks like and plan accordingly. Calendars also have reminder functions that alert me whenever I am needed. It may seem quite simple, but an integrated cloud calendar removes a large amount of stress that comes with managing a family.

Outsource Tedious Tasks

Tedious, mindless tasks take up more of our time than we think. What we sometimes estimate as an hour’s work turns into days. These tasks are a poor use of our time that could be spent with our family or friends. Instead, look at freelance websites to find someone to complete this work for you. Online freelance marketplaces are great resources to find quality assistants. With the improvement of global communication software, connecting with freelancers is easier than ever before. Outsourcing to a freelancer is a small cost that goes a long way toward improving your mental state and freeing up personal time.

Disconnect to Reconnect and Embrace the Challenge

Turn off your phone once in a while and just enjoy a dinner with friends and family. Have real-life dialogue! Take short breaks, even to walk around the block.

The last thing to remember is work is a huge part of your life. It is a large reflection of your identity, values, priorities and your drive to succeed. You have take the risk to enter entrepreneurship and you need to love it, live it and breathe it. Understand the sacrifices you must take. You must be willing to put in the hours and lose some personal time to succeed, within reason. Embrace this challenge and follow your passion.

