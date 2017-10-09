Work-Life Balance: Forget Balance and Focus on Anchors of Integration

By Joe Beccalori

With technology constantly advancing, the work-life balance has drastically changed from what it was a decade ago.

We’re walking around with small computers in our pocket, allowing us to easily answer emails or texts, quickly give presentations or submit documents from anyplace at anytime.

Though most of us are advocates for making life simpler due to better technology, we also have to realize that the lines are now blurred between the work-life balance.

For those who love their careers, the balance between work and life is much easier to achieve. But for others who are working for strictly monetary reasons, any imbalance can be dreadful.

Balance? It’s All About Anchors of Integration

With that said, ask yourself this: What is more important, money or doing what you love? Some people get stuck in that proverbial rut earning money and are otherwise miserable. They consider work an entirely separate life, and something that must continue on because of the security of a paycheck.

This isn’t the way it needs to be. Regardless of your age or stage of your career, figure out how you can make money doing what you truly love. This is the absolute heartbeat of successful entrepreneurs, regardless of if they’re millionaires or making a simple living.

For one to achieve a work-life balance, one must first embrace that work is a part of life and not a separate life. For both the work life and personal life to co-exist in pure harmony, seamless integration is the solution.

The route to seamless integration is to incorporate health and proactiveness into life that will help both your work life and personal life. I call these the two elements the anchors of work-life integration.

Focus on Healthy Eating, Daily Exercise and Proper Sleep

Start today with health — both physical and mental. Immediately incorporate three wise choices into your everyday routine: healthy eating, daily exercise and proper sleep.

All three are immediately achievable with the correct mindset. There are millions of healthy diet plans out there, but start with more vegetables, and read up on diets such as food combining (not mixing proteins with starches). For exercise, take the stairs, park further away from in the parking lot, or take a conference call outside while walking. And don’t forget sleep -- try to get on a consistent schedule of nothing less than six or seven hours a night.

Plan Ahead, Be Flexible, and Don't Overwork Yourself

Once you incorporate these three, you’ll not only have more energy, but you’ll be able to think clearer, which will help with the second anchor of integration: proactiveness.

This also consists of three elements: planning ahead, implement flexibility in your plans, and not stacking yourself too fully.

First, start planning ahead. Every Sunday I take an hour or two to look at the week ahead in our digital agency, and plan my days carefully. This is followed by a half-hour every morning to plan my day, blocking off the time needed for each assignment.

Of course the plans never remain exactly the same, which leads us to the second element: building flexibility into the plan. Contingent on the day, you may have an extra half-hour to work with.

Instead of taking it all at once, plan 10-minute periods throughout the day in case you need them. If not, you can get ahead on other projects, or allot that time toward unexpected meetings, calls or client concerns.

This leads us to the third element of proactiveness: never stack yourself too fully. Psychologically, more things look achievable than possible, especially when you’re planning your week out on Sunday evening. Energy is usually higher than normal, and you think you can achieve it all. But you won’t.

Spread out major tasks over a few days rather than cramming them into one. Stick to this, and you’ll see within a few weeks how things smooth out, and you get more down without any anxiety.

These anchors of integration in both health and proactiveness are absolutely necessary if you want to find that perfect balance of work and personal life.

To conclude, let’s take some advice from one of my favorite mentors, Tony Robbins, who totally forgoes the idea of balance, and focuses on integration. But let’s hear it in Tony’s words from an interview in Inc. Magazine:

“The biggest illusion people share with me is ‘I started a business so I can have more free time.’ That's like saying you had a child so you could have more free time. That is dumb, right? It's another reason people fail. My view is that if your business is your mission, if it's truly something you love and live for, it's an extension of you, it's like a child for you--then this idea of work-life balance is the biggest bullshit on the planet. Every achiever I know has more work than he or she could ever do. What it really is is work-life integration.”

