Working Outside the District to Better Lead Inside

Dr. David Buck, the Superintendent at Wright City R-II School District in Missouri, is right in the middle of Gen X but thinks like a Millennial. He has a passion for education and keeping up with the most modern data-driven methods of teaching and learning. David is also very active in teaching outside his role as superintendent. He gave up his summers for seven years to teach the brightest 16-year-olds at the Missouri Scholars Academy. He is a nationally certified consultant for Kolbe-A and has given presentations across Missouri.

I spent a few minutes talking with David at the 2017 AASA conference in New Orleans. David elaborated on how the role of superintendent has evolved from being a management role to one of educational leadership - a change he fully embraces.

David sees equity in education as a moral obligation rather than a contrived principal of choice. He has worked hard to ensure that the students in his district are exposed to all levels of achievement to enhance their college and career readiness. He uses data to monitor opportunities across all demographic areas of his student population.

Using technology to better affect learning is additionally important to David. The district chooses to initiate keyboarding training in the 3rd grade as opposed to the traditional high school start. The district is monitoring interactive screens and robotics in an attempt to stay current. Listening to employers is a fundamental component to the Wright City R-II School District game plan. It’s a way to better set-up students for future success by teaching the hard and soft skills necessary for employment after graduation.

About David Buck

David earned his Doctor in Education from Missouri Baptist University. He has an Educational Specialist’s degree from the University of Missouri and a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction; and a Bachelor’s with an emphasis in Biology and a minor in Chemistry from Southeast Missouri State University.

Prior to entering education, he was a botanist for the Missouri Department of Conservation.

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.