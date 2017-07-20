There is a way to fix our HealthCare problem, but it cannot be done unless Republicans and Democrats join together to do so.

The first thing that has to happen is take ‘REPEAL’ and ‘REPLACE’ off the table, and to replace it with ‘REFORM’ or ‘REVISE’ or ‘REFINE’.

Everyone agrees that The Affordable Care Act needs fixing, but don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. The majority of Americans are against the current ‘TRUMP’ bill where over 20 million people would lose health benefits, and the rich would get tax breaks. Some Republicans, like John McCain, acknowledge that the only way we are going to solve the current dilemma is by Republicans working with Democrats.

Those members of Congress who will embrace this idea of working together, I believe, stand the best chance of winning re-election in the fall.

The main problem in Washington is, and has been, for a frustrating period of time, political gridlock.

Great leadership, at this moment in American history, will come with that unique individual who is able to work with the other side, realizing that the ability to compromise is the keystone of our freedom and our democracy. It is the beacon for an enlightened and secure future, both for our children and grandchildren.

Those who continue to stubbornly stonewall the other side will eventually fall by the wayside, leaving no one a winner, and leaving we, the people, losers.