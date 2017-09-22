Workplaces Offer Leave Donation to Support Employees Through Tough Times

Life is full of the unpredictable. If you find yourself facing a catastrophic illness or personal emergency, a workplace leave donation program can be a huge help.

A leave donation program allows employees to donate their paid leave time to a colleague in need, allowing the employee time to recover while still drawing a paycheck.

A new report Paid Leave in the Workplace: 2017 Survey Results, released by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, found that:

· 30% of employers offering paid vacation allow workers to donate paid vacation days

· 28% of employers offering paid-time-off (PTO) plans allow workers to donate paid time off

· 22% of employers that provide paid sick leave allow workers to donate sick leave.

For co-workers who are eager to help a colleague, a leave donation program can be a great way to provide support. The programs can build camaraderie and the extra paid time off for an employee can mean not only a steady income, but that they are able to keep their jobs and often equally as important, their health care benefits.

Some employers also allow employees to donate the cash value of unused paid time off to charitable organizations. A small percentage of employers—3% of those offering PTO and less than 1% of those offering vacation time—currently allow this practice. These types of charitable donation policies often emerge at an organization in response to national disasters, so given recent events like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, we may see this number rise.

If you’re wondering what other options employers are providing to allow their workers paid time off flexibility, the report found that:

· 83% allow hourly or salaried workers to carry over some or all unused PTO days

· 74% allow hourly workers and 77% allow salaried workers to carry over some or all vacation days

· 49% allow workers to take PTO advances

· 38% allow workers to take vacation advances

· 23% allow hourly workers and 21% allow salaried workers to sell back unused PTO days

· 16% allow hourly workers and 14% allow salaried workers to sell back unused vacation days

· 10% allow employees to purchase PTO

· 8% allow employees to purchase paid vacation time.