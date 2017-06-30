Workwear Brands for Blue Collar Workers

When it comes to workwear, comfort is key. The article of clothing that should be the most flexible for your type of work should be your pants. Since you are constantly moving, bending, lifting as well as performing anumber of other motions, you need to make sure that your pants can adjust with the movement. Additionally, you need pants that fit well, keep you safe and that are durable, so here is a list of brands to choose from. They offer pants for a wide range of jobs and are both made of great quality and available for all shapes and sizes.

1. Carhartt

Carhartt is one of the oldest named brands that focuses on work clothes. You can choose pants from a selection of categories: work pants, jeans, shorts, big & tall, series 1889, rugged flex pants & shorts as well as lined pants. They offer women’s work pants, shorts, jeans and bib overalls. Some product benefits include utility pockets, hammer loop or utility band, cell phone pocket, double front or knee, stretch, sweat wicking, anti-odor, fast drying, lined, stain release, temperature regulating and water repellent.

Along with pants, Carhartt also offers other high quality outerwear such as shirts, pants, shorts, hoodies, sweatshirts, bibs, overalls, accessories such as hats, thermals and underwear, footwear, high visibility garments and scrubs.

2. Dickies

Dickies is also one of the older named work pants. They manufacture and sell work-related clothing as well as other accessories.They have a large variety of men’s dickies pants for any activity. You can choose from high visibility, flame resistant, scrubs, painter’s wear, hospitality uniforms, chef wear, tactical clothes, mechanic uniforms, lawn and garden, business casual, skate wear and brew crew. Additionally, you can choose from cargo, double knee, five-pocket, flat front, insulated or lined, multi pocket or utility styles.They also offer a wide selection of jeans. There are ones with hammer loops, utility pockets, abrasion resistant, 5-pocket styling as well as just for everyday wear.

Dickies women work pants are also available for a few activities. They include scrubs, painter’s wear, hospitality uniforms, chef wear and tactical clothes. Women’s jeans carry a variety of styling such as slim skinny, slim straight, and slim boot cut.

In addition to durable, yet stylish pants, Dickies also offers shorts, shirts, coveralls, overalls, outerwear, footwear and a number of accessories.

3. Wrangler

Wrangler is an American manufacturer of jeans and other clothing items, specifically workwear. Their pants are categorized by collection into cargo and carpenter, casual flat front, as well as casual pleated. They also have a brand called “RIGGS” which was created entirely for workwear. You can choose from a few features such as 100% cotton, advanced comfort, ripstop, flexible waistband, room to move, bug repellent, wrinkle resistant and flannel or lined or insulated. They have three styles of jeans to choose from: classic jean, carpenter and cargo. Their features include 100% cotton, stretch, advanced comfort, wicking, flannel or lined or insulated, flame resistant, room to move, durashield and flexible waistband.

Some of their other work products include shirts, jackets, outerwear, shorts, overalls and a few accessories.

4. Ben Davis

Ben Davis is a work clothing line based in the United States of America. They have many styles of pants to choose from. Some of their categories include flame-resistant pants, carpenter, gorilla cut, trim fit, original Ben’s, as well as shorts.

Ben Davis also offers shirts with features such as flame resistance, long sleeves, logo t-shirts and short sleeved. They have outerwear such as jackets, sweatshirts and vests. This work clothing line has cover wear such as aprons, coveralls, overalls and shop coats. Additionally, they offer a variety of head wear.

5. Key Apparel

Established in 1908, this brand makes a variety of workwear garments. Their styles of pants include jeans, dungarees, cargo pocket and twill.

In addition to their pants, this brand also offers bib overalls, hooded jackets, shirt jackets, sweatshirts, vests, collared jackets, coveralls, pants, caps, shirts and thermal underwear.

6. Walls Outdoor Goods

This company focuses more on hunting gear, but it still offers a wide variety of great pants for different types of jobs. They have coveralls, bibs, jeans and pants. You can also choose from features such as for work, flame resistant, high visibility, for hunting, or for the ranch.

Along with their work pants, this company also offers workwear such as jackets, vests, and storm protectors.

7. Blaklader

Blaklader is Sweden’s leading producer of heavy working clothes. You can find pants for brick or tile layers, concrete workers, craftsmen, drivers, electricians, floor-layers, gardeners, industrial workers, mechanics, painters, plumbers, road and construction workers, roofing installers, sheet-metal workers as well as warehouse workers. You can also choose from a variety of features such as knee protection pockets, lined, nail pockets, reflective tape, stretch, waterproof and windproof.

Blaklader also offers quality belts, caps, hats, fleece jackets, hoodies, jackets, kilts, knee protection, pants, shorts, sweaters, short and long sleeved t-shirts, underwear and vests.