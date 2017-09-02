World Citizen Artists to Launch Global Art and Music Initiative to Help Unify Divided Societies

World Citizen Artists (WCA), a Paris-based non-profit international organisation, has announced a global call for entries to its prestigious ‘COMPETE FOR PEACE - NOT WAR’ initiative.

Starting on September 1st, 2017, artists and musicians from around the world will be invited to submit a piece of work which illustrates their interpretation of peace and their hopes for future generations.

“2016 was a particularly turbulent and dispiriting year for many of us,” says Valerie Won Lee, WCA Founder. “Our world is facing difficult times. And as we continue to overcome growing division, intolerance and injustice, we believe artists and musicians can play a vital role in unifying divided societies”

The 2017 competition encourages artwork of all forms, be it street art, paintings, sculptures, graphic art or original pieces of music. Previous winners of the award include Haitian singer Bélo and Kenyan painter, Anne Mwiti. The awards will be supported by charities that take a stand for peace: the Bob Marley Foundation, the Gandhi Foundation, and the Belgravia Gallery, which represents Mandela’s artwork. The jury board will also be joined by acclaimed New Zealand band Fat Freddy’s Drop, photographers Lisa Kristine and Tim Page, and renowned hip hop artist and activist Emmanuel Jal. South African celebrity Nomfusi will be the presenter of the competition.

“WCA is always in search of talented artists who can serve as WCA Ambassadors of Peace,” explains Won Lee. “People, particularly our youth, are in great need of positive role models. Musicians and artists can speak to and inspire all people regardless of their race, nationality and religion.”

The award recipients of the three categories in visual arts, photography and music will be given a bronze statuette and the music award recipient will be granted the opportunity to perform the winning piece at the Bob Marley Birthday Celebration in Jamaica at the Bob Marley Museum in 2018.

The ‘Compete For Peace - Not War’ initiative is free to enter.

Application submissions open on September 1st, 2017, and will close on October 2nd, 2017. Guidelines and further information will be sent to the registered participants on August 31st 2017. Interested artists are invited to register on the World Citizen Artists Awards website to learn more about their work and the ethos upon which it is based. For more information on the initiative, visit www.worldcitizenartistsawards.com.

About World Citizen Artists:

World Citizen Artists is a worldwide movement and non-profit organisation of artists, creatives, and thinkers whose aim is to create effective and evolutionary change in the World through events, exchanges, and other opportunities involving the use of art to raise global awareness. Learn more at www.worldcitizenartists.org.