World-Class and Welcoming Medical Facilities in Costa Rica

When Texan Ron Howze needed surgery for a double hernia several years ago, he looked to Costa Rica.

“I had a PPO, which meant a co-pay of $10,000 to $14,000. And knowing insurance companies, it was probably going to be closer to $14,000,” says Ron, 72.

Instead, Ron headed to Costa Rica for the operation. The total cost was less than $7,000. The surgery, doctors’ fees, and hospital stay came to $5,400. The rest covered his flight and stay in a recovery center.

“The doctor was very kind, understanding, and professional. And I met the anesthesiologist in pre-op. She explained everything because they were doing a spinal block and was also very professional,” says Ron. “And the doctor came by in the evening and gave me his personal cell phone number to call if I had any issues.”

This is nothing special in Costa Rica. In 1948, after a brief but bloody civil war, the country decided to get rid of its military and put the money into providing healthcare for its citizens, instead. This continues to be a pillar of Costa Rican society. And today, as a foreign resident, you, too, can take advantage of La Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social, the government-run, nationwide network of clinics and hospitals. Costa Rica also has a private medical system, for which you can pay cash or use insurance.

Whether you go public or private, you can expect modern equipment, well-trained staff versed in the latest techniques, specialists, and overall high-quality care at a low cost. And the doctors and nurses are supportive and caring, taking the time to make sure you understand your diagnosis and treatment. In the U.S., you might wait an hour to see a doctor for five minutes; in Costa Rica, it’s the opposite, at least in the private system. Also, many doctors speak English (though support staff probably won’t).

When you become a legal resident in Costa Rica—for instance, as a pensionado(retiree)—you are required to join the Caja, as it is known. You pay 5.5% to 11% of your monthly income for you and your dependent spouse. A typical expat couple today pays about $95 to be in the Caja. After that, you get free care: everything from doctors’ visits to diagnostic testing to major surgeries—prescriptions, too (which is a benefit many expats take advantage of).

The best hospitals, with the most specialists, are in the capital city, San José. However, regional centers also have well-rated hospitals and larger towns will have large clinics, with an ER. Small neighborhood clinics—more than 500 around the country, called EBAIS—focus on preventative care and refer patients to larger facilities as needed.

“The Caja is our first line. We love getting our prescriptions and doctor visits covered,” says Mike Crump, 73, who lives with his wife, Janet, 73, in the town of Turrubares, in the country’s Central Valley.

One day when clearing their land—a former coffee farm—Mike sliced his leg with a chainsaw.

“We went to the local EBAIS,” explains Mike. “I got great care. It was terrific.”

The main complaint with Caja: long wait times for doctors’ appointments and non-emergency procedures. You may wait a month for an ultrasound or CAT scan, or two months to see a specialist, for example. And, at least in the beginning, some expats are frustrated by the paperwork and language barrier. But once you go through the system once, it gets easier.

Many expats use both public and private healthcare. That same specialist visit could be scheduled within days in the private system, costing $80 to $100 (it’s $50 for a general practitioner). The ultrasound could be done the same day for $75. It’s a hallmark of the fast and efficient service in the private system.

“We use a private doctor for primary care. He speaks English and writes prescriptions through the Caja. We’ve both had EKGs and I had a mammogram at the Caja hospital in Grecia,” says expat Barbara Jones, highlighting the ability to have your private doctor, who often also works for the Caja, write your free prescription.

The best private hospitals, including CIMA, Clínica Bíblica, Hospital La Católica, and Hospital Metropolitana are in San José, although CIMA also has a hospital on the northwest Pacific coast. They have international patient departments to coordinate care and insurance/payment. They work with the more than 40,000 medical tourists in Costa Rica each year, as well as with expat residents if needed. And attention, veterans: At several private hospitals in San José you can also use your TRICARE benefits.

If staying healthy is a priority in retirement, Costa Rica offers lots of opportunities to do just that. “I’ve lost 30 pounds since moving down,” says Harry Jones, who enjoys a diet of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables in the mountain town of Grecia (you can stock up on fresh produce for as little as $35 a week). And he’s not alone. Robbie Felix discovered his healthier Costa Rican lifestyle in the Pacific Coast haven of Manuel Antonio.

“Since moving here, I haven’t had arthritis in years. I surf. I walk on the beach. I exercise. The clean air in the rainforest, the ocean…it’s like breathing medicine.”