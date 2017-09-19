World Premiere of Big Bad Soca

This is Carnival bacchanal, blazing sun, jump up with my friends and fun on the road personified. It can and will set dance floors ablaze anywhere in the world. As the song commands, “Take a chip / shake your hip / Take a sip”-- staples for enjoying a jump by a big truck. This sentiment is echoed by the collage of colorful and magnetic images displayed in the video. Directed by Tom Swindell and released on the label VP Records, all the elements captured are a true representation of Carnival, traditional and contemporary. Through the diversity of the people, the looming presence of the moko jumbie, the vibrance and energy of the people jamming in the streets, the stick fighter, the iron rhythm section, blue devils, and the pretty mas: the essence and feel of the freedom of carnival and soca music are communicated to the audience. Every video still puts imagery to the lyrics and by doing so, the meaning is explained to those of us that don't understand and is a reminder to those of us who do.