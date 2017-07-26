World's Santas Convene In Denmark For Annual Convention

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - It’s summertime in Denmark but Santas from around the world are already planning for the festive season, with more than 150 gathering in Copenhagen to share some early Christmas cheer.

The annual World Santa Claus Congress, now in its 60th year, has drawn attendees from a dozen countries, most sporting traditional red coats and white beards despite the warmer-than-winter weather.

Scanpix Denmark / Reuters

The three-day event, always held at the Bakken amusement park, will see the Santas parade in the streets of the Danish capital, bathe in the sea and enjoy a herring tasting. Some will also take to the runway at a fashion show.

Scanpix Denmark / Reuters

“We have a discussion about important things in life ― for example, which day is Christmas Day?” said Santa Wolfgang from Germany, who has been participating in the congress since 1996.

“Another idea is that you may not give tickets to vehicles from Santas when they are illegal parking. That should be forbidden.”

Scanpix Denmark / Reuters

Christmas is celebrated on different days in different countries, with Advent and other traditions extending the festive season through most of December and January.

Scanpix Denmark / Reuters

Another hot topic at this year’s congress is the color of the Christmas tree, said Santa Elizabeth from Denmark.