Photos Show The World Mourning In Solidarity With Spain

People around the world are paying their respects after deadly attacks left 14 people dead and more than 100 wounded in Barcelona and the resort town of Cambrils in Spain .

Hours after the attacks on Thursday, the Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark , along with One World Trade Center , where only the colors of the Spanish flag could be seen on the building’s spire.

See more photos of world solidarity with Spain below.

Spain Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People gather to mourn at Las Ramblas, a tree-lined street popular with tourists, where a van drove into a group of people in the deadly Barcelona attack Thursday.

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images People leave candles, flowers, messages, stuffed toys and many differents objects for the victims in Las Ramblas on Friday.

Sergio Perez / Reuters A person places a candle on a placard, reading in Spanish and Catalan "Catalonia, place of peace".

PASCAL GUYOT via Getty Images People hold aloft written signs displaying Barcelona's name before observing a minute of silence.

Carl Court via Getty Images People gather in Plaça de Catalunya to observe a minute's silence for the victims.

Susana Vera / Reuters A man reacts during a memorial at Las Ramblas.

JAVIER SORIANO via Getty Images A woman lights a candle at the Canaletas fountain.

Juan Medina / Reuters A couple walks past a graffiti message that reads, "United we are strong, we are all Barcelona" in the Spanish capital of Madrid on Friday.

GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images A woman cries as she observes a minute of silence in Puerta del Sol, Madrid, for the victims of Thursday's twin attacks in Spain.

United States BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images The lights of New York City's One World Trade Center are lit in the colors of the Spanish flag.

France ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI via Getty Images The lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris are switched off in solidarity.

PATRICK KOVARIK via Getty Images A man brings a bunch of flowers at the Embassy of Spain in Paris.

PATRICK KOVARIK via Getty Images Staff members of the Embassy of Spain in Paris observe a minute of silence.

Germany ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images A woman lays down flowers at the Spanish embassy in Berlin.

ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images The Spanish and the European flag fly at half mast in Berlin.

United Kingdom TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Staff at the Spanish Embassy in London pause for a minute's silence.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images A Union flag flies at half-staff from the roof of the Elizabeth Tower, which houses the Big Ben bell, at the Palace of Westminster in London.

Paul Childs / Reuters England and West Indies players during a minute of silence in Birmingham.

Russia VASILY MAXIMOV via Getty Images People place flowers to pay tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack, in front of the Spanish embassy in Moscow.

Artyom Geodakyan via Getty Images Flags of Spain and the European Union flying at half-mast outside the Embassy of Spain in Russia's capital.

Donat Sorokin via Getty Images Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman brings flowers to the Consulate of Spain.