World’s Best Cookie Dough comes to New York City

Upcoming edible Cookie dough shop, World’s Best Cookie Dough announces its grand opening on Bleecker Street, New York

Described as the largest upcoming edible cookie dough shop in the whole of New York City, World’s Best Cookie Dough has announced that it will be opening its store on Bleecker Street, NY. World Best Cookie Dough provides raw edible cookie dough to persons that love to eat it raw. It also allows lovers of cookies, ensuring that they can enjoy the best part of the cookie without the usual stress involved in making delicious cookies.

Raw cookie dough is one of the most popular snacks across the globe, with everyone from kids to adults loves it. However, making delicious cookie dough is not particularly as easy as most people would prefer. Eating raw cookie dough without the proper ingredients can make one sick and can have the chance of salmonella and E coli. The energy, time and other such resources required in making quality cookie dough has often hindered people from enjoying their favorite treat.

World’s Best Cookie Dough is coming to New York offering premium quality cookie dough made with pasteurized eggs and heat treated flour. This ensures that the dough is safe to eat Raw and delicious cookies can also be made in minutes. The dough is also available in a wide range of flavors, allowing cookie and dough lovers to get many flavors in one place. And they are offering the largest varieties of cookie dough flavors collections in the whole of USA.

Having a variety of cookie dough flavors in one place, having the largest collection of edible cookie dough ensures that people do not have to shop around for quality and delicious dough rather can eat the dough safely without baking it.

The dough flavors from World’s Best Cookie Dough are great, as they are made using pasteurized eggs and heat treated flour, helping to bring any sweet tooth dreams to reality. World’s Best Cookie Dough ensures that anyone can eat the dough raw without the need of fearing of getting sick and any risk of salmonella. This also allows lovers of cookie dough enjoy their favorite snack without any fear.

World’s Best Cookie Dough specializes in making raw edible cookie dough and is not only the largest in New York, but the first of its kind in the City. The dough maker also offers unique and amazing treats and desserts that include crazy freakshakes made with cookie dough, cookie dough Cheesecake, cookie dough fried ice cream, cookie dough pudding, cookie dough cookies, and many other amazing treats which you need to experience.

About World’s Best Cookie Dough

World’s Best Cookie Dough is a maker of premium quality cookie dough headquartered in New York. The startup recently will be opening its doors to the people of New York with the grand opening of its shop on Bleecker Street, New York. and will also be offering a Online Order portal which will allow anyone in the nation to order via the comfort of their homes which will be shipped nationwide for those whom are living outside of New York.

Having the largest collection and variety of cookie dough flavors in one place, World’s Best Cookie Dough offer over 50 varieties of cookie dough items and is the go-to place for cookie dough and many amazing sweet treats. The company ensures safe and quality cookies as dough is made with pasteurized eggs and heat treated flour.

Media Contact:

Company Name: World Best Cookie Dough

Contact Person: Shameo Sufian

Phone: +1 646 264 8475

Address:164 Bleecker St

City: New York

State: NY 10012