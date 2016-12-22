The 22 Most Outrageous Red Carpet Looks Of 2016

We fashion enthusiasts live for red carpet moments that take our breath away, reminding us why we care about what celebrities wear to events in the first place.

This look was one of those moments:

Some others, exhibited below, are not.

In 2016, celebrities the world over stepped out in looks that left us scratching our heads, looking on in utter amazement and thinking, “How did they do that? WHY did they do that?”

There were thigh-high slits and nearly naked wardrobe malfunctions waiting to happen. There was big hair, tiny tops and, of course, Nev Schulman’s nearly-naked fiancée, Laura Perlongo.

In short, 2016 was made even more outrageous than it was on its own thanks to the 22 daring outfits below. We’re looking at you, Lady Gaga.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Sadie Pinn (L) and Pam Hogg at the Brit Awards on Feb. 24

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Joy Villa at the Grammys on Feb. 15

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Lori Petty at the SAG Awards on Jan. 30

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Baddie Winkle at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Madonna and Riccardo Tisci at the Met Gala on May 2

James Devaney via Getty Images Lady Gaga in NYC on Oct. 22

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival on May 17

Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images Cassie at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Solange Knowles at the Met Gala on May 2

David Livingston via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Charli XCX at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 6

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Bella Thorne at the 2016 American Music Awards on Nov. 20

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images YouTuber Lauren Giraldo at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Z LaLa at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20

George Pimentel via Getty Images Lady Gaga at the Met Gala on May 2

Michael Loccisano via Getty Images Elle King at the CMA Awards on Nov. 2

George Pimentel via Getty Images Elena Lenina at the Cannes Film Festival on May 13

Paul Morigi via Getty Images Pharrell at a "Hidden Figures" screening on Dec. 14

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Lady Gaga at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on March 20

Larry Busacca via Getty Images Will.i.am at the Met Gala on May 2

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Cynthia Erivo at the Tony Awards on June 12