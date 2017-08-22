Worth Every Penny: 5 Ways To Invest In Your Child's Future

- CUSTODIAN ACCOUNT: Open a custodial brokerage account in your child’s name. There are several online brokers you can use like Etrade & TD Ameritrade. By doing this you can deposit money monthly and invest into your favorite brands. You and your child can pick companies to invest in together to teach investing at a early age. You can also just invest consistently every month in to a board index like the S&P 500. Now you have the top 500 companies in America! The secret is 95% of professional investors can’t beat the S&P 500 consistently. For step by step tutorials for setting up these account head over to the Youtube channel “The Investor Show”.
- INSURANCE. Cash value life insurance policies for your child. Cash value of the life insurance policy can be invested into a broad index. The cool part is that by the time your child is your age they could have a life insurance policy completely paid off and a cash value that can be borrowed against later in life for school, first car or business. The catch is your child must qualify. Please consult with a Licensed Insurance Agent that you trust to see if this is a good idea for you.
- COLLEGE SAVINGS PLAN: 529 college plan are a great way to save for college with tax benefits. A 529 Plan is an education savings plan operated by a state to help families set aside funds for future college costs. Speak with your bank or CPA to see if this is a good idea for you.
- CREDIT. Add your child as authorize user of your credit card. This is a great way to start your child credit and to teach them good habits.
- MAKE IT FUN. Download stock market trading games like Bullbear, watch & pick up the financial literacy cartoon/ book series Wesley Learns. Subscribe to and like financial literacy social media pages to keep your investing.
