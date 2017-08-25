Would a UN-Backed Referendum for Nagorno-Karabakh Independence Help?

The United Nations should reconsider its position on Nagorno-Karabakh. About ninety-five percent of the Nagorno-Karabakh population is ethnically Armenian, but the territory is recognized by the United Nations as part of Azerbaijan. However, if a drawn out conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is to be avoided, the United Nations must consider independence for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

When Armenia and Azerbaijan were incorporated into the Soviet Union in the 1920s, tensions over the territory were ignored. However, as Soviet control over its satellite states weakened in the 1980s, hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory naturally flared up.

The people of Nagorno-Karabakh, who are ethnically Armenian tried to formally join Armenia, but that move sparked war between Armenian-backed Nagorno-Karabakh separatist and Azerbaijan. Consequently, Azerbaijan abolished the previously autonomous status of Nagorno-Karabakh in 1991, rearranging the administrative division and theoretically bringing the territory under direct control of Azerbaijan.

The UN expressed support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and demanded the separatist and Armenian forces to withdraw. In 1994, after six years of fighting, a cease-fire was brokered by Russia, and the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was largely left to govern itself autonomously, under Azerbaijan’s control. This resolution was enough to freeze the conflict.

After remaining a frozen conflict for more than a decade, tensions again rose as both sides- Nagorno-Karabakh separatist backed by Armenia and Azerbaijan, accused each other of repeated cease-fire violations. Artillery shelling and minor scuffles between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops backing Nagorno-Karabakh separatist have killed dozens.

In November 2014, Azerbaijani forces shot down an Armenian helicopter killing more than 60 people. In early April of 2016, fighting resumed. In February 2017, five Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in clashes with Armenian-backed Nagorno-Karabakh seperatists. Hundreds of people from across Armenia have reportedly signed up in recent days to join the Nagorno-Karabakh seperatist.

Failed mediation efforts, escalating militarization, and frequent cease-fire violations all mean a potential return to full scale hostilities. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh desire their independence from Azerbaijan.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe- Minsk Group have taken charge of negotiation and mediation efforts, but a permanent solution is yet to be reached. Russian-mediated peace talks have also not resulted in any solutions. As tensions continue to rise.

Without successful mediation efforts, the cease-fire violations and renewed tensions will likely reignite the military conflict between Armenian-backed Nagorno-Karabakh separatist and Azerbaijan. A return to full scale fighting could destabilize the South Caucasus region, from the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea with grave implications for the Eurasian Economic Union.

Azerbaijan is a significant oil and gas exporter to Europe and Central Asia, producing over 850,000 barrels of oil per day. So the escalation of military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh could also cause disruption of oil and gas exports from the region. As a result, U.S. economic interests may then be harmed and a spike in the global oil market could arise.

Regional powers like Turkey and Iran, have a stake in it as well as they could bear the brunt of refugee flows. It is important to note that the Nagorno-Karabakh separatist have the backing of Armenia and Russia. Azerbaijan on the other hand has the backing of Turkey, Pakistan and Indonesia. Arms have been supplied to both sides by Russia and Israel.

Armenians and Azerbaijanis are alike in their grievances, their self-righteousness, and their mutual loathing. In such circumstances, talk of the past will always be emotionally compelling to each side, more so than talk of the future. But the Nagorno-Karabakh past is steeped in blood, and if the future is to be different, the UN must reconsider its support for Azerbaijan’s control of Nagorno-Karabakh. Perhaps, a referendum for Nagorno-Karabakh independence should be considered.

An independence referendum was held in Nagorno-Karabakh on 10 December 1991. It was approved by 99.98% of voters. It was unsuccessfully boycotted by the region's Azeri population, which then constituted 20% of its population. Moreover, the referendum was held without consent of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and therefore was not recognized internationally by the UN.

It is safe to assume that if a referendum for independence was offered, a vote for independence is likely to pass again. However the UN must provide consent and support for an independence referendum. An independent Nagorno-Karabakh means the people of Nagorno-Karabakh who are ethnically Armenian, and feel no guild with Azerbaijan, will be overjoyed.