Would you date someone HIV positive? Well, one of my guests is clear that he will not, and he explains why. I express concerns with Prep and the number of Black gay men using the drug for the sole purpose of having unprotected sex. Dr. David Malebranche joins the conversation to offer insight about safety, risk and he clarifies some things as it relates to Prep.
CONVERSATIONS