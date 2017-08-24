Would You Like More Time? This Entrepreneur Can Help

The topic of time management is more important than ever.

With the average employee receiving 120 emails per day, most people find it difficult to stay on top of work communication -- let alone, maintain work-life boundaries. Couple those stresses with family responsibilities, poor eating and health habits, and a general lack of sleep, and you get a population desperate for tools to help us do more with less..

Jamila Payne has made it her mission to help. This entrepreneur has created a revolutionary tool to help people achieve the success they seek through better prioritization and time management. Drawing on her years as an entrepreneurship educator around the world -- from South Africa to Queens, she developed the Daily Success Routine and complementary educational trainings to help individual clients and teaches businesses plan better.

Steve Mariotti: Can you tell us about this new technology that you’ve developed?

Jamila Payne: The daily success method is a work-life productivity process that you achieve your goals and in general, more effectively manage your day. The method asks you to think about what you really want to accomplish in a 90-day framework, and to set project-based goals and daily routines. They never leave the day to chance so that they can actually accomplish and set out the things they want to do instead of always putting out fires.

I visit companies and train their teams or leadership in how to use the planner. My goal is about more than helping people just learn new productivity strategies -- I want to help them implement those strategies. When you buy a day planner from the bookstore, you don’t learn to plan anything. You know it's a place to kind-of write down your to-dos and meetings but it doesn’t help you figure out what’s important and what the priorities are this quarter. Our method includes tools and tricks to help you prioritize projects that will lead to the achievement of your goals and ultimately your vision. Right now, I myself am really focused on the enrollment for the She Leads program, so I utilize our Three By Three principle to make three calls by 3pm for sales, marketing and PR to support enrollment.

SM: When is the best time to do this kind of planning?

JP: The first hour of the morning is important. Studies have shown that people are their most productive in those first three hours, so you want to maximize it. Don’t spend that time checking emails but instead use it for high level thinking on the topics that are most important to you.

SM: What are some of the most common mistakes people make?

JP: Some people make a very long to do list with 10 items on it. They end up finishing the day with only 3 items checked off and feel like a failure.

I have a client right now in real estate. She was having trouble focusing on the income-generating area in her business. We helped her with her Daily Flow: looking at her time constraints everyday and pulling out the priorities. This helped her completely shift her thought process and now she is more focused on deal flow and bringing in the business. She has done from making on average $5,000 to $15,000 dollars a month as a result.

SM: How would you teach kids time management?

JP: It's important that parents teach kids to manage their own calendar and then let them do it.

If you're managing your child's calendar, then they are at a disadvantage. Sit down as a family on Sunday, share what you have going on this week. Have the kids put up their appointments using a kitchen wall calendar or Google Calendar. Let them include any responsibilities that are related to their activities like packing their lunch or making a gym bag for soccer practice. Guide them when they get stuck but don't do it for them. Self-management is a critical skill to succeed in anything in life. We need to prepare our kids.

SM: What about helping someone manage their personal life?

JP: One of the principles that we teach is around setting soul goals. This is something that you’re going to do everyday that nurtures yourself. It’s for you. It might be spending 15 minutes reading a book. It might be having breakfast or making dinner with your child or your significant other, so that you're including family time or those other areas outside of work that are important to you in part of your day-to-day routine.

SM: In addition to the planner, you offer courses. Tell us about those.

JP: We offer two programs to complement the planner. The first is called Time Freedom: Ninety Days to Done , where you learn our work-life productivity process and how to utilize time management and productivity methods to create a better flow between work and life. Think about this: most of our days involve working eight hours, which hardly leaves time for anything else. Our goal is to help people create a better flow between work and life, and to feel abundant in both areas.

The second program is called She Leads, which aims to help women to increase their earning power. This is an in-depth four-month training focused on improving work productivity, prioritizing business goals and activity, and making an impact doing what they love.

SM: What have you learned about working with high-achieving women?

JP: While we have worked with many audiences, we have done an excellent job of training and seeing results with women leaders. They are usually juggling multiple responsibilities that they have been executing against. They might be on committees within their company as well as having other outside activities like church groups or board memberships. Many female entrepreneurs are running their businesses and their households, in addition to nonprofit or community responsibilities. We are working with them to balance those competing priorities, so that they feel like they can win at business, but also win at other areas in their life while feeling whole and like they are growing.