Would you Pay $330,000 for Flip-Flops?

Living in your flip-flops is a dream saved up for after retirement, but now it can be a dream come true. With the “Virtuosa” flip-flops by BeeChic, you certainly won’t have enough a for house too!

That said, however, there is a market for luxury items, and the price is of no significance. It’s the quality and originality of the product that the true luxe shopper is looking for.

The Most Expensive Flip-Flops in the World

BeeChic, an Italian fashion company based in Livorno, has created the most expensive flip-flop in the world in collaboration with top jewelers from Arezzo. The “Virtuosa” is completely handcrafted and made in Italy. These luxury beach slippers have a price tag of €290,000 and a 100 year maintenance guarantee. Each flip-flop is adorned with 18 carats of marquise cut blue sapphires, 3 carats of brilliant cut white diamonds (guaranteed by the IGI-HRD Certification of Belgium) and a 24-carat gold brand label. The jewels can later be re-designed into a necklace.

BeeChic strives to “create items that astonish the wearer as well as the observer.” They have certainly succeeded with the “Virtuosa”.

Get the Look

If you are not the “true luxe shopper” but you want the look, BeeChic also offers a ready to wear collection with prices starting from $56 and world-wide shipping. With names like “Amalfi”, “Portofino”, “Capri” and “Tropea” you can still give your feet a luxurious place to rest.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR