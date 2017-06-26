Would You Say That To Bill Gates?

Earlier this year, I found myself sitting across from someone who was reprimanding me for answering an email “harshly.” The email in question was about a workshop I was to give at York University to a group of teachers, professors and parents. The writer of the email was reminding me that the Minister of Education as well as a number of Deans from the biggest university’s and colleges in Toronto would be at the 2 day conference and I was to make sure I was networking with the “right people” - something he had already said to me earlier in the week. Taken aback by his self-serving view of other peoples success and controlling communication, I answered the email by saying “I don’t need to be told what to do.” He was offended and confronted me about my reaction.

During our discussion, I shared that I felt he was telling me what to do because I am a woman, younger than him and have less financial resources and therefore he views me as less competent, powerful and capable and thinks he is entitled to talk down to me.

He said I completely misinterpreted the situation and I was reading way too much into his language and intentions. He went on to insist that he views women as equal and has respect for everyone no matter their age or financial standing.

But then I asked him a question that interrupted his view of himself. I asked, “Would you have said that to Bill Gates?” “What do you mean?” he responded. And I said, “If you were working on a project with Bill Gates, would you have told him what he should be focused on at a conference and then repeated it through an email?”

A frown came over his face and he dropped his head. He peered up at me, reluctantly and said “I see what you mean.”

Earlier today, something similar happened. I was in a meeting with someone who runs a law firm and who wanted to use my brand for his benefit. He insisted he was looking for a partnership but the language he used in texts and emails was all about “him” and what he wanted to do with my business. He even called what I do yoga and when I said I am not a yoga teacher, he insisted that my work has a foundation in yogic practices which is completely inaccurate as I teach people how to mother and father themselves and thus far have never even written about yoga or taught yoga in my workshops.

When I shared that I did not feel respected in our interactions, he insisted that I was reading too much into his words and that he is just a busy person and writes things quickly. He then questioned how much of my feelings are just about my own trust issues and that I was misinterpreting his intentions. I questioned whether or not he would communicate in this way with Bill Gates, a comment he conveniently side-stepped. He then brought up the partnership again as if I would all of a sudden be okay with feeling disrespected and dismissed. I said I felt that he had not taken responsibility for his words and actions and I was not ready to discuss a partnership.

A little later when I had returned home, I got a text from him saying he had re-read the last messages and he saw what I meant and was sorry for communicating that way.

But its not just about words. The words we use are a result of what is going on in our brain consciously or subconsciously. We all have blind spots and letting go of our own narcissism in a fast paced culture where we are constantly being bombarded with information and brainwashed to see people as different than us and having different levels of value, is a hard task.

Even though it is wrong, most of us do speak to people differently based on their age, gender, skin color, net worth, title, attractiveness, body type, perceived IQ, education, cultural background, ancestry etc. And what is more interesting to me is that we listen differently.

But what would happen if we went around talking and listening to others as if they were valuable just because? What if we took care and attention to be respectful, kind, intentional and positive because they are worthy of that without having to prove it.

When we start breaking the power struggle cycle - constantly assessing how useful someone is in relation to where we are and altering the way we treat them accordingly - our ability to connect and hold space for others emerges and then we will attract more people who want to connect and hold space for us.

In the end, it is not the perceived usefulness of others in our life that will determine the quality of our life experience, it is about the person we choose to be in each moment. I often hear “compassionate” people say, “Oh, that person doesn’t know any better.” But what if we are only saying that to excuse our own bad behavior? What if that person would act “better” around more “important” people and so would we, implying that we do know “better,” we just don’t care about some people and situations as much as others.

Narcissism runs deep and hurts all of us. Even a person in the more privileged position who abuses their power loses connection and meaning.

So next time you have hurt someones feelings and jump to defend yourself, ask one simple question, would you have said that to Bill Gates? And if your answer is no, then ask yourself this question: Is that the kind of person you wish to be in this lifetime and does it truly make you happy?

Love,