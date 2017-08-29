Would YOU spend a night with YOUR ex?! Bravo Show Begs the Question

When Bravo recently debuted its series A Night with my Ex, I asked friends the question inspired by the concept: "Would you spend a night with YOUR ex?"

Some had the immediate knee-jerk response of "never!" Others gave it more consideration: "no sex, no intimacy, no touching if I were to do this,” my friend Jill dictates, laying out the explicit terms, “but if it's the only opportunity in this lifetime to talk with him and find out why he completely ghosted me after a six month relationship, I'll take it. I would like that closure."

My personal thoughts on closure? It’s a grand misnomer. You can dig and probe, but more often than not, you come up short and more agitated than when you began. When I was single and dating, I had to adjust to the concept of “storing it on a shelf.” As impossible as it seemed then, I had to learn to to live with questions unanswered. Eventually, the curiosity lessened and the hurt was numbed until it gradually took a backseat to bigger and better things (and sometimes, other worries). Most of the time, it became near-irrelevant when I met someone new who boosted me up and who I enjoyed being with. Sometimes, I even got my answers about past relationships years later when I cared much less and was entirely removed from the ex.

Danny Pellegrino

Danny Pellegrino, a social media maven and writer who can count Elizabeth Olsen among his following (she mentioned following his funny tweets in a recent article) and author of The Super Carb Diet (https://www.amazon.com/Super-Carb-Diet-Bob-Harper/dp/1250146607/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1504004140&sr=1-1&keywords=The+Super+Carb+Diet) says: "My ex once took me on a date to Baja Fresh and then asked me to split the bill, so I'd rather be alone on Scary Island with Kelly Killoren Bensimon than spend even one more hour with him."

Ronnie Karam - Facebook

Through an email exchange, comedian Ronnie Karam managed to shirk the specific question, but chose to comment on the Bravo show. On a regular basis, he weighs in on Bravo shows on his podcast Watch What Crappens (and on The Bachelor franchise’s shows on his other podcast Rose Pricks): "Watching terrible, messy relationships get a second chance to rot and become even more toxic is surprisingly fun. I crave more of a Hunger Games ending, though. I wanna see the doors locked in that house until there is one last ex standing. Your man still hasn't learned to replace an empty toilet paper roll? Choke him with it. Past relationship traumas can be very easily triggered by this show, and even though violence is wrong, it would make the next season perfection."

After informal rounds of inquiries, I decided to go to the executives behind the actual Bravo show A Night with my ex. Following is an interview with Jeff Oliver, Vice President, Current Production for Bravo.

What exactly led to the concept of this show?

A Night With My Ex was a British format pitched by the production company Two Four America to Bravo.

VP of Development Christy Dees tells it best: ‘When the idea was presented everyone’s jaw dropped as we imagined (with great panic) how our own nights with our exes might play out.’ At that moment, Christy knew that she had something especially relatable to work with.

Was there any personal inspiration?

On the list of biggest fears –including spiders and death – facing your Ex has got to be up there. Everyone has that Ex with whom they still have an emotional blockage from. The stakes of reuniting are incredibly high not only because the meeting could literally change your life, but because it has the potential to challenge the (very precious) perception of reality that you have spent so much time curating to help you move on.

Did you run into any unexpected challenges with the couples who you featured?

We actually never knew what to expect. Some couples walked in and totally fell back in love with their ex right away. We were worried that they wouldn’t be able to really confront their ex on unanswered questions. Others we worried would chicken out and never make their big confession or plea (or proposal) once they were face to face with their ex. But WOW… when the gates opened it was a flood of words and emotions! The biggest challenge was that our producers couldn’t type fast enough to get it all down on paper for Post. And then to take 16 full hours of footage and cut it into a half hour show?! We wish people could have watched it Live! After breaking up, I think we all have an internal monologue about what went wrong that can replay for many years. Imagine that internal monologue finally having a chance to be heard, and you get the picture!

What did you find to be the most pleasant surprise about this production?

Honestly, how romantic it was and how brave the participants were emotionally in speaking their hearts. Facing your Ex is hard, and saying the right words is near-impossible. But, we watched spellbound from the control room for many hours -yes, sometimes cringing, but also clutching our pearls and even crying- as the couples genuinely laid their hearts out on the floor. Whether they were looking for closure, dying to finally be confessing some past secret, or wanting to get their ex back, all of our couples really went for it.