Wow Your Friends with this Avocado Toast-Shaped Rice Krispies Treat

Need a new treat to impress your friends with? How about the ultimate millenial snack made into a dessert - an Avocado Toast Rice Krispies treat!

We got the recipe from the author of the new book Treat Yourself, Jessica Sisken, along with her tips for making any kind of decoration out of the marshmallow desserts.

Watch the video above or follow the recipe below!

Avocado Toast Rice Krispies Treat

Ingredients 4 tbsp butter 5.5 cups mini marshmallows 8 cups Rice Krispies Brown food coloring White food coloring 1 can white icing Green food coloring (I used avocado and leaf green, as well as a little yellow) Assorted sprinkles Cooking spray

Melt 3 tbsp butter, add 4 cups mini marshmallows and allow to melt a bit before adding 2 drops brown and 2 drops white food coloring. When marshmallows are about 80% melted, turn off heat and add 6 cups of cereal and stir until mixed. Coat hands with cooking spray, and pour mixture onto serving surface, molding it into a bread slice shape.

Melt 1 tbsp butter, add 1.5 cups mini marshmallows and allow to melt a bit before adding 3 drops brown food coloring. When marshmallows are about 80% melted, turn off heat and add 2 cups of cereal and stir until mixed.