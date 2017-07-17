Wreefs Artificial Marijuana Wreaths - Uniting Cannabis Supporters

I sat down this week to talk with Mike Chadwell, co-founder of Wreefs. My first question - what in the world is it? - was answered simply, just as it appears on the homepage of the website:

Wreath + Reefer = Wreef™

Chadwell tells me that these artificial marijuana wreaths are quickly becoming a recognized symbol for those who support cannabis legalization and part of the larger cannabis culture. Hang one in your window or on your door and you’ve got a passive-yet-effective way to show your neighbors, family, friends, and even passerby that you support marijuana legalization.

Here’s what the wreath looks like:

Wreefs.com

It looks real, but it doesn’t smell like dank or carry any risk of getting you arrested. Those located in states where legalization has not yet hit can take solace in the fact that these wreaths are 100% legal to possess - even though they look like the real thing.

DC: What sparked your idea for this company?

MC: Year after year around December, many of the homes and cars in our Colorado mountain town are festively decorated with Christmas wreaths. For some reason, in December 2015, it struck me differently. I said to my wife, “You know, with weed being legal in Colorado, I’m surprised no one has created a wreath made out of marijuana leaves!” We laughed and then had this light bulb moment. We glanced at each other with big eyes and a mutual understanding - we were going to do this. The Wreef brand was born that day and funny enough, it started around 4:20 pm.

DC: Did you design the product yourselves? Did you ever consider using real marijuana? (laughs)

MC: Yes, we designed the Wreef™ brand wreath ourselves and no, we didn’t consider using real marijuana (laughs). We wanted to design it in a way that would enable those who support legalization to show that support without necessarily partaking in the use of marijuana. Lots of people think marijuana is harmless and support its legalization, but many of them don’t partake whether due to career, family, or personal reasons. This wreath lets any advocate, toker or not, show their support for cannabis legalization.

DC: How are you seeing your customers use their wreaths?

MC: Our customers have found all kinds of creative uses and placements for our wreaths. We’re seeing customers putting them up in the home, on their cars, in dorm rooms, offices, storefront windows, and cafes. Some are keeping them up year-round and adding seasonal decorations (Christmas lights are a favorite) to up their advocacy power.

DC: Do you sell anything besides the wreaths?

MC: Yes, our Festive Hang Tags are also available on our site. Once we started creating the artificial marijuana wreaths, we decided to create a complementary component that could be paired with the wreaths to make a seasonal or 420-friendly statement. We sell these double-sided hang tags in packs of 5 for less than $15.

Wreefs.com

Hang Tag #1 - Tis' the season / Flip side: New Year

- Tis' the season / Flip side: New Year Hang Tag #2 - Control Your Mood / Flip side: Open Your Heart

- Control Your Mood / Flip side: Open Your Heart Hang Tag #3 - Independence Day / Flip side: Halloween

- Independence Day / Flip side: Halloween Hang Tag #4 - Earth Day / Flip side: Valentine’s Day

- Earth Day / Flip side: Valentine’s Day Hang Tag #5 - 420 - Best 3 minutes / Flip side: Start your day

DC: What’s your long-term goal?

MC: We sell these wreaths and hang tags not just as a fun novelty, but also as a symbol of unity in the growing cannabis culture. Imagine being able to walk down the street and immediately see which businesses are cannabis supporters or which neighbors are “kind” by the simple placement of a wreath made in the likeness of those unmistakable green leaves. That’s the kind of world we all want to live in! I think that’s our long-term goal.

