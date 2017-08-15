Wrestling Great Ric Flair Has Surgery After Medically Induced Coma

Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair is grappling with a health scare.

After being put into a medically induced coma, the 68-year-old two-time WWE Hall of Famer successfully underwent surgery for an undisclosed problem Monday, ESPN reported.

Flair rep Melinda Morris Zanoni denied earlier reports that the operation was heart-related and used an emoji urging supporters to pray for Flair.

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

PWinsider.com cited the tweet of a friend of Flair’s wondering how he fared in a procedure on his colon, but neither PWinsider nor HuffPost could confirm whether that was the procedure.

Flair, aka “The Nature Boy,” reigned for decades as one of wrestling’s most popular and flamboyant villains.

Pro wrestler John Cena tweeted his best wishes.