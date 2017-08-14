Writer / Director Researches Surrogacy, Gives Birth To "Baby Steps" Feature Film

When Barney Cheng began researching surrogacy as a means to give his mother the grandchild she craved, the LA-based writer / director never dreamed that his bundle of joy would be a full-length feature film.

Aptly entitled Baby Steps, the simultaneously hysterical and moving film will be available in North America on digital platforms, Blu Ray, and DVD on August 15, after a very successful theatrical run in Taiwan. The film chronicles the journey to parenthood via surrogacy for a young gay couple.

Cheng says the film’s narrative arc is steeped in reality.

“In Chinese culture, it’s very important that you have kids, have a family, and continue the family name,” Cheng recently shared by phone. “I don’t have a boyfriend or husband, so I was actually thinking about becoming a single dad. In doing some research on it, I came across a story of an Israeli gay couple who’d gone through quite a lot to finally become parents via surrogacy. It occurred to me that their journey could provide a compelling narrative for a feature film.”

While Cheng couldn’t draw on first-hand parenting experiences as he wrote his screenplay, he could and did draw on his relationship with his own mom. In addition to writing and directing Baby Steps, Cheng plays one of the film’s characters, Danny.

“The relationship between Danny and his mother is very real, and mirrors my relationship with my mother,” Cheng shared. “I’d been out to my mom for a long time, having come out to her in college, and I’m openly out in West Hollywood where I live, but my life is so drastically different from the life my mom lives in Taipei. She was always uncomfortable talking about my life openly with her friends and our relatives. Every time I visited my mom, her friends would gather and bombard me with questions about my ‘girlfriend’ and when I was getting married. I would always have to hide, to climb back into the closet and be silent about my personal life, out of respect for my mom because she was in the closet about it.”

As many problems as the mom in Baby Steps has with her gay son, she is equally chagrined by the behavior of her straight son!

“For the longest time, my mom had always been very critical of my brother, especially when he was dating someone she didn’t approve of. She cared so much about my brother, while never asking me about my personal life. Most people don’t want their parents to nag about their personal relationships, but for me, I felt left out. I felt neglected. For years, my mom and I drifted apart, and I realized I needed to do something about it, to bring us closer. The desire to do that led to this movie.”

While Baby Steps entertains while exploring the strained relationship between a mother and her sons, the movie really kicks into gear when Mom learns about Danny’s plan to become a father via surrogacy. Played to perfection by the legendary Grace Guei, the mother character provides a classic foil to Danny and his boyfriend, Tate. Known as “the Meryl Streep of Asia,” Guei did her homework in preparing for the role.

“I learned about Gwen when I saw The Wedding Banquet,” Cheng remembered. “She played a mother in that movie, and I loved her performance. When I started writing this story, I sort of envisioned her in the role. I pitched the story to her, and she was really intrigued by it. She flew into Taipei to meet with my mom and explore the character with her.”

“At the time, neither my mom nor I were talking about how we were feeling,” Cheng continued. “But my mom told Grace everything: how she had nightmares every night after I came out to her, that she felt completely alone right after I’d done so, that there was no one in her life that she could talk to. She told Grace that it was the most difficult time of her life. She had never told me any of that, but she told Grace, and when Grace told me, it made me very sad. I wished I had known that it was so difficult for her. Maybe there’s something I could have done back then.”

“At that point, the script had really focused on the relationship between the two guys, but after Grace’s meeting with my mom, Grace suggested that we modify the mom character and focus on her evolution. The movie became the mom’s coming out story.”

As Cheng prepared for Baby Steps’ initial theatrical run in Taiwan, his mother was faced with several “coming out” opportunities — including one on national TV!

“When we released the movie in Taiwan, it was very important to me to be openly gay,” Cheng remembered. “I wanted to provide a positive role model, and empower people who’d see the film. Although I was nervous to do so, I asked my mom to join me and Grace [in promoting the film on television]. She said yes! I was really surprised! It wasn’t easy for her, because she’d never talked about it openly, but she did it and I’m so appreciative and touched that she did. After Baby Steps came out, she invited all of her friends to come see it in the theatre, and she went on to march in equality parades and attend marriage equality rallies.”

“I totally underestimated my mom’s ability to openly support me and embrace me. I totally underestimated her ability to evolve. Now, my mom and I talk openly about my personal life, who I’m dating and such. And when I talk to my mom’s friends, they tell me they’re going to set me up with Taiwanese guys!”

I’m not a fan of movie spoilers, but let’s just say that the line between Baby Steps and Cheng’s personal life is quite blurred! He said he wanted folks who saw Baby Steps to be smiling as the movie’s end credits rolled.

“It was very important to me to have a positive, optimistic ending for the movie,” Cheng said. “A lot of gay films in the past have had endings that are unfulfilled or tragic, and I didn’t want that. More than ever, filmmakers need to tell stories about marginalized people — LGBT people, people of color, women, Muslims, transgender stories. Especially now, with Trump’s anti-immigration and anti-LGBT focus, it’s important that we come together, and we have the ability to come together by what we see on the screen. Images are important — they change hearts and minds — and our experiences are very much shared experiences.”