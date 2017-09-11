Chrissy Teigen Is All Of Us Watching A Weird Naked Dating Game Show

You’re bound to come across some interesting programming while channel surfacing in another country. (Or just watching television in the U.S., for that matter. We’re looking at you, “Naked And Afraid” and “90 Day Fiancé.”)

On Sunday, Chrissy Teigen was doing just that in London when she discovered one such show:

Uh there is something called Naked Attraction on here in london and WHAT TF IS THIS it's dating based on genitals. Like I'm seeing pp's — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

“Naked Attraction” is a Channel 4 dating game show where contestants choose a date based on seeing genitals first and everything else second. Here’s a preview, just so you know what we’re dealing with here:

We moustache you a question Mark, have you been here before? #RoleReversal #NakedAttraction pic.twitter.com/f35TRI30XZ — Naked Attraction (@C4Naked) September 1, 2017

Clearly, this is not your grandma’s “Love Connection.” Teigen was a bit taken aback by the show’s premise:

Oh my god they are just looking at genitalia. It's zooming in on penis and balls — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

Unclothed contestants get eliminated one by one ― which, as the supermodel noted, is a pretty scary prospect if you’re on the show:

I would die if I were the first person eliminated based strictly on genitals — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

Basically, Teigen reacted with a mixture of shock and awe, which, honestly, might be the best way to process a dating show this absurd:

Josh: "if I could change one thing about myself it'd probably be uhhh my uhhh feet they're uhhh too big heh heh" oh wow josh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

Room service came and I had to pretend to be watching tennis pic.twitter.com/jg33rTxuSC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017