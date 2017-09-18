www.Steps2College.org Launches: New Way to Help Students Find Their Path to Higher Ed

Being a teeanger has to be one of the most awkward times of life. You want to spread your wings, but you don’t know quite how. Meanwhile, your parents want you to be independent, but are always close by to ensure you do the right thing.

Part of doing the right thing means going to college. The benefits remain enormous.

Thank goodness there is a new resource to assist.

In an unprecedented collaboration, higher education advocates and leaders are partnering on a new effort that supplements their existing work to help high school students learn about, apply for, and transition into college.

The interactive tool allows visitors, including students and their families as well as school counselors, to learn about the various milestones during a student’s final year of high school. The site explores what support is available to assist students with the college application process, what student aid options are available, helps celebrate college decision-making, and helps ensure that students know the critical enrollment and transition steps once they have decided where to go. The resource section allows visitors to filter the items of most interest based on where in the college-going process they are.

Steps2College focuses on four key milestones in the journey to college:

September – November: American College Application Campaign, an initiative of ACE, partners with all 50 states and D.C. to conduct school-day events designed to assist high school seniors as they navigate the college admissions process, ensuring each student submits at least one admissions application.

October – April: Form Your Future, a national campaign organized by NCAN, works to help students get money for college, no matter what. Through social media and online toolkits, the campaign shows students their great odds of getting financial aid when they file the FAFSA, and supports the professionals who help them do so.

April – May: College Signing Day. Better Make Room, along with schools, organizations, community leaders, and influencers hosts College Signing Day, a chance to rally around local students, show them support, and celebrate their choice in making a commitment to higher education.

June – September: College Transition. Often the time between graduation and the first day of college is a time when steps can be missed, postponing attendance and delaying dreams. Resources are provided to assist students, their families, and the professionals who work with them in identifying and successfully navigating those key transitional activities, supporting students as they journey from secondary to postsecondary education.

Jim Larimore, chief officer, ACT Center for Equity in Learning, says, “ACT saw a tremendous opportunity to bring these partners together to define the landscape of and streamline the college going process, and we hope more partners will join the effort. Steps2College, in ensuring that the necessary resources for college-going are clearly laid out for students and their families, goes to the heart of the center’s mission of closing gaps in equity and achievement. Working together with our partners in this way is a big step toward our goal of education and workplace success for all our children.”

Ted Mitchell, president, ACE, says, “ACE is proud of the impact ACAC has had on millions of students across the country as they complete their college applications. We also recognize that there are many critical steps in the college-going process. While we have always encouraged our state partners and participating high schools to connect their college application events to FAFSA completion, decision making, and preparing for the transition to college, the Steps2College collaboration allows us to make those connections even more seamless.”

Laura Owen, director, American University School of Education’s Center for Postsecondary Readiness and Success, says, “The college-going process requires students to successfully navigate a complicated maze of deadlines and paperwork. No longer facing an information gap, today’s students and parents need assistance sorting through a wide array of advice and resources available to them. Steps2College.org not only aligns several national campaigns, it provides a much needed timeline that organizes the tasks necessary for on time college matriculation. School counselors are now one-click away from resources needed to guide students and parents along their postsecondary path. The center is excited to partner with all of these organizations who have come together to simplify the process so that more students can reach their dreams for a bright future.”

Eric Waldo, executive director, Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative, which includes Mrs. Obama’s Better Make Room campaign, says, “Helping students, parents, counselors and partners better understand the big moments happening on the postsecondary calendar is critical for our long term success. A one-stop shop like Steps2College can help break things down into understandable pieces and make the college application process that much more accessible. We are so happy to be a part of this collaboration to help more students achieve their college dreams.”