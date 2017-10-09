Xerxes Frechiani - The Power of Building Genuine Relationships

In this digital age, we have all ran into the “so-called” entrepreneur. However, upon meeting Xerxes Frechiani, social media influencer and CEO of Double X Entertainment I had a completely different encounter. The burning passion within his eyes for his craft was indescribable. I had X define himself in one word. He selected winner. Now before you prejudge his decision, X explained that to be a winner does not mean one has established success or monetary value. There are multiple outlets that exemplify winning. Such as knowledge, school, relationship, and life in general!

Born and raised in Queens, New York, a sharp mindset had already been instilled within him. There is something about New York City that will make you mature quickly. While in high school, Xerxes had the dream package, with multiple full scholarships awaiting his response. Shockingly, he declined all of them because he did not feel that going to college out of high school was the right move. X was given a contract by a Hollywood Entertainment Company in Las Vegas. Which was very promising and it started everything for him! After a couple years, the recession of 2008 had slowed business completely. Xerxes stated,

“Now that the economy is down, this is the right time to attend school.”

Having experience from his previous position had made the learning process at Florida International University much easier. It was as if he did an internship before attending college, opposed to the other way around. Xerxes double majored in international business and management. Thus, leading to graduating with the honor of summa cum laude. Fortunate for X, he was able to afford his college expenses by himself. Since he decided to work before attending college, that allowed him to save his income and use it to graduate debt-free!

The difference between Xerxes and others is he’s only interested in coordinating good business. The entertainment industry has a lot of individuals who are willing to connive their way to the “top” while conducting bad business along the way for a form of quick compensation. Xerxes believes in building relationships, not only because it is a smart tactic, but also it creates trust between the parties, a key element when going about any sort of business. Xerxes is always looking for the best way to have maximum results. He stated,

“I like putting out quality work! I believe in maximum mentality over minimum mentality. I don't do the bare minimum to get by, I go above and beyond to always over deliver. Good business is the best business."

Xerxes’ personality and aesthetic on social media has attracted multiple demographics. Especially the youth, which has led to numerous sponsorships with different brands such as Macy’s, Colgate, Men's Warehouse, American Crew, and many more. In addition to bringing more attention to his entertainment company. Which is ironic because Xerxes is the one who connects clients to brands.

In regard to Double X Entertainment, they pioneered with mainly the music business through duties such as management, consulting, marketing, international tours, performances, and bookings. The company was established on February 17th, 2012. Their first official deal was with world-renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter Flo Rida. Which was absolutely incredible, and instantly made them credible. Then the market started to shift, digital marketing became more popular with the presence of Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. The organization started working with major recording artists, A-List actors, professional athletes, public figures, and social media influencers. Which broadened their expertise in all activities involving entertainment. Xerxes is associated with well-known individuals like Will Smith, Drake, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Major Lazer, Enrique Inglesas, and many more!

Double X (Left) Xerxes receiving his diploma. (Right) Xerxes with close friend and business partner Will Smith.

Xerxes has built a strong personal brand. A few years ago, before social media was prevalent, advertising and communication was done completely different. X never took part in the hype of social media until his photo was taken by a photographer. He happened to upload the image which sparked a rise in his engagement. That is when Xerxes realized he had an opportunity to brand himself through social media marketing. X explained that marketing is always 1/3 of every business and it's important having a real online personality, especially for the entertainment business. After all, social media is the new world currency. He stated,

“Instagram is the new form of a professional resume within the marketing industry primarily. If you have the opportunity to make your credentials as amazing as possible, why wouldn’t you?”

Which is exactly why Xerxes prioritizes in maintaining a classy yet attention grabbing online presence to his fan base of over 100,000 supporters. Recently, the United Nations reached out to Xerxes pertaining to a partnership between the two entities. In order to bring awareness of what is occurring globally. Millennials and younger consume most of their content and daily news through social media. Opposed to traditional media that an older audience is accustomed to.

Double X (Left) Xerxes taking a business call in the air. Photo Credit: Michael Perez @5thphvse (Right) Xerxes giving a speech at The United Nations. Photo Credit: Eric Paez @paez_eric

I had a few more questions to ask Xerxes at the end of our interview. First,

“Is there anything you would go back and change?”

He informed me that one thing he would definitely change is wasting valuable time. Preparation and more efficient research are always key factors. In addition, he would also take a step back and plan the approach. First impressions are extremely crucial, especially when building a business relationship.

“What challenges did you face to get to where you are now?” Xerxes stated,

“I do not come from money. A lot of the resources I came across, I had to construct and put them all together to create value. My challenge was “How can I bring value to other people?” Once one learns that aspect then that creates leverage. Creative financing is also an asset as well. Being able to bring something of equal gain to another can open many doors . ” Lastly, I asked Xerxes,

“What would you recommend to the entrepreneurs who's are currently starting out?” He expressed,

“The greatest advice I would recommend to entrepreneurs is to learn how to control your emotions. Do not allow others to affect the way you feel because that can cause you to make a decision you regret once that emotion is gone. Once one lets their emotions get the best of them, they may win the battle but the war has been lost. A lot of people put so much pressure on themselves and what they cannot control. Trying to take command of what cannot be controlled will also lead to a tragic downfall. “Albert Einstein once said “You have to learn the rules of the game. And then you have to play better than anyone else.”