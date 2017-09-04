Xiaomi Becomes World's Top Producer of Wearables

Zhang Xia

(Yicai Global) Sept. 4 -- Xiaomi Technology Co. has claimed the throne as the world's largest wearable device manufacturer.

The number of devices shipped globally rose 10.3 percent annually to 26.3 million units in the second quarter, and Xiaomi’s 13-percent market share made it the top producer, per data released by market research firm International Data Corp. on Sept. 1.

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] placed second with 3.4 million wearable devices shipped in the quarter.

The number of shipped smartwatches, such as Apple Watch and Android Wear products, increased by 60.9 percent.

Global Positioning Systems and fitness tracking are gaining popularity as smartwatch functions. About 41.7 percent of wearables have built-in GPS now, up from 24.5 percent a year ago, said IDC Senior Analyst Jitesh Ubrani.

A fitness tracker from Xiaomi has become the best-selling wearable device. To satisfy increasing demand in the kids’ apparel market, Xiaomi recently introduced its first smart shoes. As Xiaomi expands into the business of clothing, shoes and hats, the number of smart shoes it ships will grow, IDC predicted.