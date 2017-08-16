Xiaomi Returns To The Top Five Global Smartphone Makers

William Clegg

(Yicai Global) Aug 17 — Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has made a strong return to the top 5 global smart phone makers according to a new report from Strategy Analytics.

The Beijing-based company had fallen out of the top five following strong growth over the past year among fellow Chinese smart phone makers such as Vivo and Oppo.

The firm’s phone shipments increased 58 percent on the year in the second quarter with shipments totaling 23.2 million handsets. This resulted in a global market share of 6.4 percent, 2.1 percentage points higher than a year earlier.

The company’s rebound was driven by a renewed focus on offline sales channels and a focus on the rural market in China.

Samsung Electronics Co. took the top spot, shipping 2 percent more units than last year at 79.5 million handsets. The Korean manufacturer is now recovering from last year’s Galaxy Note 7 global recall and demand is rising for its new flagship Galaxy S8 handset.