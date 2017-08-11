Yago De Marta: The Voice Behind Political Leaders

A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of sitting down with one of my friends and one of the top public speaking coaches in the world, Yago de Marta.

To be clear, Yago de Marta isn’t your typical public speaking coach. To be frank, he’s a lot more than just a coach.

Yago, a native Spaniard and a political consultant, is the voice behind countless political leaders across the world.

From shaping their voice, tone, style, and body language, Yago does it all.

Finding his time between traveling, between Mexico, Spain, and pretty much the rest of the world, Yago’s style is much more like someone who travels a lot; adaptable.

In essence, he’s able to understand and connect with anyone who’s willing to listen.

Below a short preview of his style and ability to connect with audiences, whether is a group of students, consultants, or a world leader.

In the world of motivation, leadership development, and effective communication, I couldn’t help to think of Yago as a mix between the deeply analytical Tony Robbins, and someone as hyped, persuasive, and high-energy as Gary Vaynerchuck. But, all in all, Yago is uniquely, just Yago.

His work, throughout the years, has brought to him to places such as Brazil, Qatar, Mexico Angola, Panama, Argentina, and of course, The United States.

His work, although confidential in many levels, focuses on the art of allowing leaders, no matter how big or small, to unleash their ultimate potential: Yago, from start to finish, examines and builds their capabilities to speak, empower, control a room, and make important decisions.

Below are key excerpts from my in-depth conversation with the voice behind political leaders.

Who is Yago de Marta?

I am someone absolutely obsessed with sharing and spreading leadership and communications skills and knowledge around the world. I want every single person to be able to unleash the leader that he or she has already within.

How did you established your brand in the international political market?

When there is a market where the one that teaches you to debate or give a speech is the same person who makes the advertising or strategy, clients quickly realize that they need a super specialist. And they search for it. I exclusively work to train leaders to communicate and to lead better in front of the public and cameras. That means that every hour of work for many years in 4 continents is an experience that I put at the service of the leader who hires me to make him more powerful.

What's the magic about writing speeches?

Although in my company we do not write speeches, we correct many. The magic of the speech consists of 3 elements:

Write the speech to be heard and seen, not to be read. With its rhythms, images and emotional room.

Write for the audience. With its metaphors, stories and myths.

Write for the leader. With his words and his expressions. We find his voice to make it louder and inspiring

Talk about the process of improving a speech.

I deconstruct it to analyze in what emotional feeling it places the audience in each different moment along the speech. We analyze it musically to locate areas of growth of attention where to place the fundamental ideas.

What is the hardest part of training an international leader to be a great speaker?

The most difficult thing is making them understand that although I make them improve in a very, very short time (in half an hour they going to experience tremendous changes) if they want to keep these improvements they must continue practicing and training.

That's why our training programs for great leaders have a minimum duration of 4 sessions. Because we want to take them today to their best high performance speaking and also to set them up to keep this level forever.

Who has been your most interesting client and why?

The most interesting clients are not the world leaders or tycoons. The most interesting clients are groups of people who may face, what appears to some, to be a great barrier or disability to their potential. Because, at the end, in my view, everyone has the right to take control of their leadership. That's why in my company, a lot of what we do, focuses in helping associations that are working with groups of people with mental illnesses and movement difficulties

What do you recommend to somebody who wants to become the next Yago de Marta?

They must turn to many different sources, not only the study about communication and speech. The classic rhetoric of 2,400 years ago used to work but unfortunately is not what works anymore. Today we have the most complex audience in History. Audiences are no longer looking at you, they are looking at their Instagram or Facebook. Today, if somebody wants to catch the attention of an audience, he or she must be the best speaker ever. There is no room for mediocracy.