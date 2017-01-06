POLITICS

Yahoo Finance Kicks Off 2017 With A Very Unfortunate Typo On Twitter

Oops.

01/06/2017 03:25 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

Yahoo Finance’s new year has gotten off to a rough start.

The financial news site shared a story on its Twitter account Thursday night about President-elect Donald Trump’s desire to bolster the U.S. Navy. But whoever tweeted the link mistakenly captioned it with the wrong word:

The unfortunate typo reportedly remained live for around 20 minutes before Yahoo Finance acknowledged the error, took the post down and apologized:

Yahoo Finance has not commented further on the error, which some Twitter users speculated occurred because the letters “B” and “N” are located next to each other on a keyboard. Others used the goof to ask Twitter to consider adding an “edit” function to tweets while the majority just mercilessly mocked the blunder:

