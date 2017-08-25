Wild Brawl Turns Yankees-Tigers Game Into Fight Club

Five players and three coaches were ejected from Thursday night’s baseball game between the Detroit Lions and New York Yankees when a brawl at home plate cleared both benches and sparked continued tension throughout the final three innings.

The clash began in the fifth inning when Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer hit Yankees star Gary Sanchez. In the sixth, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle threw a pitch behind Tigers star Miguel Cabrera, which prompted the ejection of Kahnle and Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who argued the umpire’s decision to eject his pitcher.

Just as the game was about to resume, Cabrera began exchanging words with Yankees catcher Austin Romine. The conversation quickly escalated as Romine removed his mask and Cabrera got in a shove. The two started rolling around on the ground as they punched each other. Soon both benches cleared as players joined the fray.

Austin Romine and Miggy 👀 pic.twitter.com/r2i5VqY0AK — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) August 24, 2017

Romine couldn't believe he was ejected despite still trying to throw after Castellanos wrapped Miggy up pic.twitter.com/jKg90juCsw — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) August 24, 2017

Yankees players were also shown running in from the bullpen.

This is my favorite part of today's Yankees Tigers brawl pic.twitter.com/qzhzpbWkfo — DorseyDEVO (@dorseyshaw) August 24, 2017

Video from the brawl showed Sanchez punching Cabrera, a move that could get him suspended from future play even though he was not one of the five players ejected Thursday.

“I was in the dugout; I looked up, and I saw Romine rolling on the ground with the other guys,” Sanchez told The New York Times through an interpreter. “In that moment, instinct takes over because you want to protect your teammate. That’s your family out there.”

Gary Sanchez sucker punch on Cabrera pic.twitter.com/bJEAIWF7HW — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 24, 2017