Yay! GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Takes Back Misinformation

At a Sept. 9 campaign stop in Grand Junction, GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Robinson told the crowd that the “editor” of The Denver Post informed him that U.S. Rep Jared Polis (D-CO) is "too left" for Colorado, and that the unnamed editor "can't see [The Post] endorsing" Polis.

"This is an interesting story," said Robinson told supporters at the meet-and-greet event. "When I announced my candidacy, the editor of The Denver Post called me. I was like, 'Really?' [laughter]. You know what I mean? Because they have endorsed Democrats for generations. [crowd: "Oh Yeah!"] You know what I mean? And he said, 'Don't write us off.' He says, 'We are going to endorse a candidate. And if it's Jared Polis, I can't see us endorsing him. He's too left.' [crowd: "Wow! Ohooo"]. 'Too far out for Colorado.' He says, 'He may be too far out for Colorado.'"

That's an "interesting story," to say the least, but one problem. It’s not true.

Asked for a comment Friday, Denver Post editorial Page editor Chuck Plunkett described what really happened. No one on The Denver Post's editorial board, which has the job of making endorsements for the newspaper, spoke with Robinson about Polis in April, when Robinson claimed the call took place, and The Post has "not reached any conclusions about endorsements in any of the races."

Robinson had a phone conversation with the Chair of The Post, Dean Singleton, a few days before Robinson entered the gubernatorial race, but Singleton did not talk to Robinson about Polis at all, according to Plunkett.

Plunkett wrote:

Robinson's account is incorrect on many levels. For one, I am the editor and I don't even have his phone number. We've never talked. Only one member of our board has talked with Robinson, and that our chair, Dean Singleton. I have talked to Dean about the transcript you sent and learned that Robinson's account is badly flawed. Dean knows Robinson casually. He got a call from Robinson before he entered the governor's race. Dean told him that he didn't think he had a chance at winning, and suggested he might consider running for treasurer. The call came the day or so before Robinson announced, which was in late April. Jared Polis didn't enter the race until weeks later, in mid-June. Dean has said publicly that he doubts Polis can win the race, as he's too liberal for a statewide contest, so Robinson must be conflating events. Dean says he didn't talk to Robinson about Polis back in April, as the congressman hadn't even entered the race. Dean meets with candidates and expresses his opinions as is his right. But -- and this is an important point -- in doing so he doesn't speak for our editorial board, or attempt to derail the process we take in coming to conclusions on our endorsements. I can tell you without doubt we have not reached any conclusions about endorsements in any of the races. A long process awaits before we can get to that point.

I wish Robinson, who's the nephew of Mitt Romney, returned my phone call or multiple emails seeking comment, but, alas, I didn't hear back from him.

He did, however, respond to Corey Hutchins, who writes for the Colorado Independent, a progressive online news site. Hutchins reported:

Robinson confirmed what Plunkett said, acknowledging the candidate made misstatements. Robinson says before he announced his candidacy he called Singleton, whom he says he knows socially. Robinson told me in describing Singleton as the editor of The Denver Post to the Grand Junction crowd, "I would have been incorrect." Robinson also said this: "I don't recall talking with him about Jared Polis." Perhaps, he said, he did hear it elsewhere and got it conflated. Then again Robinson says he did not recall Singleton saying Robinson should consider running for treasurer instead of governor. "He definitely said that the candidates were further out than they had been in the past," Robinson said of Singleton. Asked if he had anything further to say about the incident, Robinson said no. Earlier he mentioned how he didn't know he was being recorded when he was speaking in Grand Junction. Lesson here? I think that's pretty obvious.

Robinson didn’t explain why he delivered so many falsehoods about The Post, but I give him big credit for owning his mistake and setting an example for other candidates.

As for his false statement that The Post doesn’t endorse Republicans, Robinson may be so upset that The Post didn’t endorse his uncle that he didn't notice all the other Republicans The Post has backed over the years, including Gardner in the 2014.