Yeah What Small Businesses Can Do to Survive $15 Minimum Wage

Minimum wage will be raised to $14 in 2018 and $15 by 2019

The Ontario Government recently announced a plan to increase the provincial minimum wage from its current $11.40 status. This is the largest increase in the provinces history and has many celebrating the fact that more than a quarter of the workforce will benefit from a healthy pay hike.

While it is nice to see the Government taking accountability for social equity on a grand scale, the size of the planned pay increase has a lot of small business owners in the province worried. They have every right to be worried given the fact that the added labor cost on their books will have a much higher proportional impact on them then it will on corporations. Most small businesses already operate on a shoe string budget, cutting costs where they can, and relying on ingenuity to stay afloat.

The $11.40 minimum wage has allowed a lot of small entrepreneurial ventures to stay in operation - so while Premier Kathleen Wynne tells everyone it’s time for businesses to share some of the harvest from a booming economy, a lot of small business owners are left scratching their heads.

Get Proactive Now, Benefit Later

Regardless of their reaction to the news, small business owners need to start making plans now to accommodate this added operational cost. With enough foresight, smart accounting, and even more ingenuity, entrepreneurs should be able to trim the fat from their businesses and emerge into the new economic climate with a stronger business plan and a happier work force.

Here are some tips for what small businesses can do to survive the encroaching $15 minimum wage economic climate:

Cut Products That Don’t Sell – The most hard hit businesses will be in the service sector, which happens to have a disproportionately high percentage of independently run businesses. One of the best ways to save money is to get vigilant with your inventory and cut products that don’t sell. It might mean there are fewer options for customers to choose from, but as long as the quality remains high it should not be an issue.

Focus On Strategic Marketing – Strategic marketing includes developing a strong brand identity and cultivating a vibrant social media presence.

A lot of small business could do a better job at the most fundamental aspect of marketing: brand identity. The secret to developing a strong brand identity is telling an extraordinary story about your business that your employers and customers can get behind.

As Elijah Masek-Kelly from Powerful Outreach puts it: “Unless you are Kim Jon Un’s brother, no one is going to care that you opened a pest control company in Charlottetown. However, if you have re-invented the mousetrap – well, that might get some attention. Companies need to dig deep.” The biggest mistake that businesses make, says Masek-Kelly, is “believing that their mere existence is a story within itself.”

It’s not. And guess what? Crafting engaging content that fits within the brand identity of the company takes time and effort. If done effectively, however, it can more than make up for the added cost of labor in the near future.

Explore Alternative Forms of Investment – This might be a hard pill for some small business owners to swallow, but swallow it they must. A little bit of snoopy around on government websites will reveal that the provincial government currently offers 35 business grants and 5 business loan programs to small businesses that have headquarters in the province. The funding potential ranges from $400 - $25,000,000, with the average grant coming in at $67,901.

Exploring the grant opportunities can be done at www.grants-loans.org, a site that also provides excellent information about independent loan financing options. Furthermore, the provincial government offers an array of entrepreneurship programs for those under 30. These are vital funding resources for all independent businesses no matter what the minimum wage is.

Improve Accounting Practices – It is highly likely that small business owners are missing out on tax credits or potential savings because of poor accounting techniques. While it’s possible that all the paper work is in order, it is still advisable to go digital with all accounting practices. This, at least, is the advice of industry experts. “I recommend accounting programs such as QuickBooks Pro or Simply Accounting, both of which are great for small businesses” says Allan Madan, a Chartered Accountant with Madan Chartered Accountants with offices in Mississauga and Oakville.

These are affordable pieces of software that will collect all documentation pertaining to the business (receipts, order forms, tax returns, etc) and arrange it into a monthly report.

Conclusion: It’s Not So Bad