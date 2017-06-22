This Flowchart Will End The Grilling Gender Debate Once And For All

There’s an age-old misconception that women cook and men grill.

Most of us know this is absurd. Women know how to handle the heat of the fire just as masterfully as men. The world was recently reminded of that fact when Texas Monthly awarded the best barbecue in Texas to the woman-run Snow’s BBQ in Lexington, TX. Snow’s beloved food is prepared by Tootsie Tomanetz, a woman who has been barbecuing meat for 50 years.

But in case there’s any doubt left in anyone’s mind about who should be manning (or wo-manning) the grill, we put together a flowchart that settles the issue once and for all.

Once that sinks into your brain, go grill some steak, burgers, veggies and everything else you can think of.