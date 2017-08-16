Yes, Cats Are Influencing How Marketing Now Works

Despite our limited attention spans, pets continue to defy convention. They keep our eyeballs glued to cat videos and dog memes online. It’s no surprise that classically-trained marketers are increasingly called on to experiment with new digital practices.

Need to detox from iPhone or Android? The average person now spends two hours daily on social, and all those hours equate to five years and four months over a lifetime. To put that in context, that's more time spent than eating/drinking (three years, five months) and grooming (one year, 10 months), reports Social Media Today.

Authenticity wins

What does the internet's obsession with pet videos reveal about our mass culture? Whatever the answer, brand marketers are scrambling to adapt to tectonic shifts in audience preferences. In recent years, one formula for success on social-sharing outlets (such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram) has been to spotlight authentic content over what seems fake. Here’s a big clue: pet behaviors, bloopers, YouTube reaction videos and other organic content seem more interesting and unique compared to most rehearsed commercials created by actors and production crews.

One lesson borrowed from the art of comedy is that extemporaneous may be extremely risky but also more rewarding. Which brings us back to pets going viral.

Grumpy Cat is a "poster cat" for this phenomenon ever since Tardar Sauce (her original name) went viral on Reddit. Since then, she has raised awareness for brands such as cat-food maker Friskies and many others. Grumpy Cat's earnings may have been overstated in media reports, owner Tabatha Bundesen told HuffPost in 2014, but it has clearly become lucrative for pet owners to find synergistic partnerships in the pet vertical. After all, it's a $69 billion industry according to American Pet Products Association, of which nearly $30 billion comprise pet food.

HuffPost interviewed Bundesen, Grumpy Cat's owner, for this article. When asked why her celeb cat has such a huge social following, she says: "We always try to keep fans guessing by creating humorous, and clever content that we know our followers will enjoy." Tabatha Bundesen adds, "We're really appreciative of all the fan support Grumpy gets, and stay actively engaged with her online fanbase. It’s also important that we always stay true to Grumpy Cat’s personality, which is why we partner with brands like Friskies. They understand and embrace Grumpy's persona."

The rise of modern marketers

While the objectives of classic marketing remain the same, such as raising brand awareness and customer engagement, practitioners must now do it on innovative platforms that didn't exist a few years ago. Moreover, they must correctly interpret analytics data; use the right judgment in programmatic ads; and convey the right message to impatient viewers.

A talent gap often leads to unsuccessful campaigns.

Surveys show that nearly 70 percent of marketers want to increase their spend on social while 80 percent want to increase their spend on video. (Companies are expected to spend $36 billion on social media in 2017, according to eMarketer.) So it's key to have the right personnel because, when it comes to digital marketing, there's a 25 percent talent gap among large companies and 30-43 percent talent gap among agencies, according to Online Marketing Institute (OMI).

"As the landscape continues to evolve and social/digital is still on the rise, leveraging digital content and social platforms is key," Eric Winter, marketing manager at Purina, tells HuffPost. "Partnering with influencers like Grumpy Cat helps the brand reach an engaged audience of cat lovers in a meaningful way."

'Catvertising' campaign

Grumpy Cat's latest video shoot involves Mr. Tickles, which is NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger's rescue cat and up-and-coming pet celebrity. In the "Lap It Up" video, Mr. Tickles aims to become the first cat of professional racing and fuels up with Friskies Gravy Swirlers. (Mr. Tickles has over 3,000 Twitter followers.) A couple of years ago, Allmendinger rescued him from a dumpster and it's the kind of storyline that captivates the digital crowd. Whether or not Grumpy Cat's magic formula can be fully replicated remains to be seen, but let's just say that her success has spawned a few copy-cats.

Jason Walle / AP (with permission) Grumpy Cat has over 1.2 million followers on Twitter.

"Grumpy Cat has an actively engaged audience of more than 12 million followers across her social media channels," says Winter. "Through the years, Friskies has continued to push boundaries and explore various platforms and activations both online and offline …. Whatever the activation may be – online or offline – Grumpy Cat is sure to pique interest and draw a crowd."

"Our partnership … has allowed us to create and share digital content in a fun, compelling way that helps us engage with fans on a unique level," says Tabatha Bundesen, Grumpy's owner. "While social activations are a big part of it, getting to participate in live events and meeting fans in person has always been a rewarding experience."

One thing about pets is that we don't feel manipulated when we watch them. These furry creatures are believable because they're honest. Marketers are noticing and they're recasting their profession — opening the door to entrepreneurial methods that often turn the promotional establishment upside down. They're asking: "How can we incorporate viral qualities into how we engage customers?"