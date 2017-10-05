Yes! New York Comic Con is back!

New York Comic Con is back for the weekend - it started Thursday and runs through Sunday. As usual, it takes up a weekend in October at the Jacob Javits Center. It is sold out, there are people scalping tickets near the convention center.

Guests this year include Alfonso Herrera from The Exorcist, Amber Nash from Archer; Alex Roe from Siren; Andrew Lincoln from The Walking Dead; John Krasinski from The Office; and Doctor Who himself, Peter Capaldi.

That is just a tiny fraction of the guests this year who will be signing autographs and taking part in meet and greets and panel discussions.

Comic Guests which number in the dozens, include Alex Maleev of Daredevil; Chad Hardin of Harley Quinn; Chris Claremont from X-Men and David Finch from Batman. Many can be found in Artist Alley.

For the whole list of guests and times and everything NY Comic Con, go to: https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com/

Tom Falco

