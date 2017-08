Steve Bannon’s ouster as White House chief strategist is now complete ― he’s been parodied by Randy Rainbow.

One of the Internet’s funnier song spoofers, Rainbow gives Bannon the full treatment in a cleverly tweaked version of the 1922 song “Yes! We Have No Bananas.”

Rainbow sings: “Yes! We have no Steve Bannon / We have no Steve Bannon today / He was a big shot at Breitbart / and now that old white fart / is back where he started―hooray!”