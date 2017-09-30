Yes, you can survive an affair.

Did you know it’s actually possible to not only survive an affair — but to thrive as a couple in the aftermath?

I know, I know. This sounds like crazy talk. But it’s legit. And I can tell you exactly how it typically happens based on working with many couples who’ve done just that.

First thing’s first, though: This is not easy. It takes commitment, it takes conversation, and it takes compassion. And it takes entering into an entirely new relationship — what I call Marriage 2.0.