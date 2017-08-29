Yesterday, I Was Just an 'Okay' Mom

Mondays have a bad reputation and yesterday was no different. It was a blah day, the weather was blah, my lack of coffee caused me to feel blah, and the traffic during my to and from my commute served up more blah.

When I got home from work, I wanted nothing more than to be lazy and not have to do anything else. I did muster up the strength to cook my family dinner and pack my daughter’s lunch for the next day, but after that I lounged. Yes, friends, I put on my running shorts and I had absolutely no intentions of running—and you know what, it’s exactly what I needed.

No, I didn’t read with my kids before bed time. I opted to do homework later during this week. I didn’t do dishes. I didn’t fold laundry. I didn’t finish up on a work project. I didn’t do anything productive. I even cheated on my diet and ate chips and salsa. Instead of racing to complete my check-list, I decided to put it off and just be an ‘okay’ mom. I watched Bachelor in Paradise and judged Jasmine’s jealous tantrum and laughed at the meme asking Amanda where her children were. I went to bed incredibly early and it felt great.

I woke up this morning and I thought to myself, “It’s okay to just be okay.” The world did not end because I decided to not read, complete homework, clean or work. Instead, I felt rested and had an opportunity to reset. When I dropped my daughter off, this morning, she said, “You’re the best mom.” Her words warmed my heart.