Yo Scarammuci. How Bout You Shut Up?

Hey Tony. If I was sitting next to you at Sunday dinner I’d smack you so hard on the back of the head it would make your kids dizzy. What a dumb ass you are. You get a seat at the big boy table and what do you do? Put your Guido aviator shades on and act like you’re in waste management in the Bronx rather than the damn White House. You better hope my Aunt Rita doesn’t run into you cause I’ll tell you what, brother: we Italians are not happy with you and you know what happens when the family’s not happy.

So, your narcissistic bully boss pulls you in nice and close to the vest like some kind of Tony Soprano meeting at the Badda Bing and says “hey ho yo”, (grabbing his or your balls) and being all tough guy. And Trump says Yo Tony kill the leaks, man! Make ‘em all shut the f—up”! and you swear some inane mafia-type oath about being loyal to him and firing people and you bring your stupid New York WOP act to DC. Thanks a lot jack ass.

Sit down and shut up and listen to me and I don’t give a rat’s ass if you don’t want to hear about my grandparents from Avellino in Italy who came to Philly and worked as bricklayers, tailors, and shop owners so that their kids – my parents – could go to college, and become, doctors (like my Dad and uncle) and nurses (my Mom) and make each generation better. Italians were seen as loud, stupid, greasy people - the image you so readily portray, thanks very much. And just when we could go quietly back to our raucous and happy family-centric lives, you show up and it’s the stereotypical bombastic idiot Italian, a White House press secretary who doesn’t even know what “on the record” means. Madonna Mia. Italians have about fifty different words for stupid and you measure up to every one of them.

I can appreciate the notion that you “want to be yourself” but don’t. Your self sucks. Your knucklehead boss is of the same ilk – oh, I’m just gonna be me. Both your personalities are just terrible, dude. Hide it. Don’t be the strutting street corner thug you think you are. Class it up, asshole. Lots of immigrants have learned this: dial it down when you’re around white people. And the White House is full of those, so act like a grown up – you mamaluke – and try to find a measure of dignity and smarts. Not sure you have either, but on behalf of Italians everywhere, I’m telling you – not asking – to knock off the “made guy” routine.