Yoga At Fenway Park? The 7th Inning Stretch Has Nothing On This

At Fenway Park, they’ll be going from double play to Namaste.

The Red Sox Foundation and CorePower Yoga are teaming up to offer FenwaYoga, a one-hour mid-level yoga class immediately following the Red Sox-Oakland Athletics day game on Thursday, September 14, at 1:35 PM.

Bring your own mat and your yoga bag; they’ll be permitted at Fenway Park.

“When Fenway’s empty and it’s just you and a bunch of other people doing yoga, it’s pretty cool,” says Jake Siemering, Development Coordinator at the Red Sox Foundation.

“It’s a great event for everyday yogis and people who have never practiced yoga before.”

The Red Sox Foundation is the largest team charity in professional sports, created 15 years ago when the team’s current ownership took over.

“The owners came in with three goals,” Siemering says. “Win a World Series, improve the ball park, and impact the community. I’m really proud to say that they’ve done all three things.”

The Red Sox Foundation serves New England in at least five ways.

Their Red Sox Scholars program enables them to mentor twelve 7th graders in Boston Schools all the way through graduation from high school, and then provides them with a full scholarship to the four-year college of their choice.

Currently, 272 students are enrolled in the program.

The Red Sox Foundation also offers “service scholarships”—$1,000 scholarships to 170 students at 170 different schools in the other five states in addition to Massachusetts throughout the region.

These students are honored at a pre-game ceremony celebrating their state at a Red Sox home game.

“We’re really the New England Red Sox,” Siemering says. “This is our way of giving back to the rest of the states that support the team.”

The Foundation also supports a program called Home Base, in support of veterans.

In addition, the Red Sox Foundation contributes broadly to the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities or RBI program, which allows 2,000 kids to play in Little League for free.

Finally, the Foundation makes hundreds of donations and grants each year to charities throughout New England.

Siemering says that the Foundation is sometimes confused with the Jimmy Fund, with whom the Red Sox have enjoyed the longest charitable relationship in the entire world of sports.

“We work closely with the Jimmy Fund,” Siemering says, “but we are our own entity, which is the team’s way of giving back.”

The on-field yoga class is likely to start roughly at 5 p.m., although of course that depends on how long the game takes.

“CorePower Yoga did an awesome job last year,” Siemering says. “They have a reputation for absolute excellence, and they certainly lived up to it. So we’re extremely excited to have them back.”

CorePower Yoga is providing instructors gratis to lead the class, plus some “adjusters,” who will offer gentle tweaks to practitioners as the class goes on, similar to a yoga class at one of CorePower Yoga’s six Boston locations.

In addition, CorePower Yoga is sponsoring donation classes at all six locations, to raise additional funds for the Red Sox Foundation.

There are only 250 places at FenwaYoga, so it makes sense to book your ticket quickly.

The fee is $60, which includes a ticket to the game as well as a space for your yoga mat.

“The fee allows for a substantial donation to the Foundation for each ticket. As always, it’s nice to have the team behind us.”

So if you’ve ever envied the players who are stretching out before the game, now’s your chance to come stretch out afterwards.