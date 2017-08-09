Yoga, I Used to Hate You

Let me start by saying, I have hated yoga my entire life. What? Did I just say that? Yes, I did! I freaking hated it with a passion. Like... all of it. The breathing, the bare feet, the poses, the mat, the yoga pants, all of it. Something about stranger’s bare feet, the only feet I could ever touch belong to my kids. Seeing other people’s feet made me want to leave every time I took a yoga class. Also, the out loud breathing. I would beg people to please stop. I hate it. No one is a dragon and no one should breathe like one. You may say I have issues, I wouldn’t disagree with you. I do have an issue. An issue with yoga. Let’s talk a little about the acrobatic yoga. While I appreciate strong bodies doing meaningful things, I simply hate looking at contortionists. I hate Cirque de Soleil for this reason. If your ribs stick out and you look like you can smell your own butt, I don’t want to see it. Let’s move on to the music. I can’t stand bells, chants, and low pitch camel sounds. I want to work out, get strong, and feel energized. Not depressed. Everything about yoga depressed me.

Ok, now that you know my feelings, I would like to tell you something changed.

A month ago, a new yoga studio opened next to my office. I literally walk 20 seconds to get there. I had to go and say hello and welcome the owners of the studio. They were very kind and yoga-ish. You know zen-ish and welcoming. I saw the studio space and agreed to take a complimentary class to get to know them. I can guess the challenge they may face. So for a business that relies on street traffic, this place will have none.They need to get the word out and I was eager to help them out.

I showed up and first thing that slapped me in the face was that it was hot! Ok not that hot. But hot. I went into the studio, laid out my mat, and was welcomed by the other students and the instructor made some small talk reviewed breathing techniques and told us to get in downward dog. I did. Then something happened. 60 minutes later, I was covered in sweat and bowing down saying namaste. What??? It was over. What do you mean? You are going to ask if we just held one pose for an hour. No. We did so many, I can’t recall. I didn’t have a minute to think about anyone breathing near me, their feet, their yoga pants or the music (ok, I did notice the music which was actually good). I was so busy trying to get into the poses and breathe at the same time I lost all track of time and reality. I was present for one hour and only thinking of the moment I was in. Not the next pose, not the last, not what I was going to eat for lunch or even the bills that were waiting for me at the office. Nothing makes me forget food or money. Nothing! Yoga did!

I went back to my office covered in sweat. My team staring blankly at me due to my silence. I was so happy. Yoga made me happy. I called my sister who had been telling me that I needed yoga for years and she was cracking up. It appears yoga has types. This was Vinyasa Flow. The poses are married into a sequence dictated by your breath. You breathe in, get into a pose, breathe out and move to the next pose. So on and so forth. I am not insane, I am not doing yoga every minute, just 3 times in the studio and a few stretch sessions at home. Oy my hamstrings, don’t get me started on that. It is called a yoga butt in case you wonder. Yes, it’s a thing. That is another blog post for another time.