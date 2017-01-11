You Actually Have A Chance To Be Idris Elba's Valentine

Don’t have a Valentine, yet? Idris Elba can help with that.

The suave British actor is offering to sweep someone off of their feet with a night of wining and dining. One lucky person will be flown to Elba’s location and put up in a four-star hotel. “Just you and me. No one else around. Just us,” he promises in a video for Omaze, a site that offers “extraordinary experiences.”

“We’ll get things started out with cocktails. Or perhaps champagne. And once we’re feeling comfortable, we can order whatever your heart desires,” he says. “And for dessert, you can have whatever you want. And I mean whatever you want.”

All Elba wants you to do to get in on this oh-so tempting offer is donate to a good cause.

He’s partnered with the non-profit W.E. Can Lead to raise funds for young girls across the African continent to receive education opportunities, leadership development and mentoring. Each donation will go directly to W.E. Can Lead’s mission, but only one contributor (plus a friend, if you want to share) will be selected for the date.

Help girls get an education and a chance to win a hot date with Elba at the same time, here.