You adapt, or you adopt, or you die

08/07/2017 12:04 pm ET

I was in Boston and stopped by the Harvard Business Review for their IdeaCast podcast. I shared my current thinking about innovation in companies and government agencies. The interviewer, Curt Nickisch was great and managed to get me to summarize several years of learning in one podcast.  He even got me to tell my Steve Jobs interview story.

It’s worth a listen.

Listen to the entire interview here:

Or listen to just parts of the interview: 3:29 Entrepreneurs make their own luck

4:35 The difference between an idea and an entrepreneur

5:18 Why entrepreneurship thrived in Silicon Valley

7:10 The pay-it-forward culture

7:53 Failure as part of the process

9:32 When I was more wrong than anyone on earth

11:20 Steve Jobs on Customer Development

12:38 The first time I did customer discovery

14:49 Engineers built products for themselves and the “next bench”

15:27 Why MBA’s avoided Silicon Valley

16:01 20th century investors were not entrepreneurs

16:45 Startups are not smaller versions of large companies

18:18 We needed a management stack for innovation

19:17 HBR and the Lean Startup and corporations

20:09 Why Lean fails in corporations

20:45 Startups can do anything, companies can only do what’s legal

22:00 The team

22:23 Rewards

23:00 What will drive continuous corporate innovation?

24:01 Innovation Theater

24:39 Innovation at speed

25:27 You adapt, or you adopt, or you die

Read more Steve Blank posts at www.steveblank.com.

