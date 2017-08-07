You adapt, or you adopt, or you die

I was in Boston and stopped by the Harvard Business Review for their IdeaCast podcast. I shared my current thinking about innovation in companies and government agencies. The interviewer, Curt Nickisch was great and managed to get me to summarize several years of learning in one podcast. He even got me to tell my Steve Jobs interview story.
It’s worth a listen.
Listen to the entire interview here:
Or listen to just parts of the interview: 3:29 Entrepreneurs make their own luck
22:00 The team
22:23 Rewards
24:01 Innovation Theater
24:39 Innovation at speed
