You Are Enough

One of the hardest parts of what I do is talking to prospective clients.

Not because it is particularly difficult, or bad...

But because I hear stories of such low self-esteem and feelings of being inadequate.

It makes me just want to give them a big hug!

It’s so easy to tie our self worth to how we look.

But the truth is, if you aren’t happy with yourself... even when you get abs, hit your goal weight, or get a peachy booty, you still won’t be happy with yourself.

It’s an easy enough trap to fall into.

So how can you feel confident and begin to love and accept yourself?

Here are my three top tips.

Eat for Health & Workout for Strength

Eat healthy and work out so that you can be the best version of yourself both physically and mentally, not to necessarily look a certain way.

Eating healthy nourishes your body and gives you all the nutrients your body needs. A great side effect of only eating what you need, is that you will lose extra body fat and your skin will glow!

Lifting weights, can push and challenge yourself, which can give you self-belief, determination and a feeling that you can do anything you set your mind to.

Doing activities like yoga can centre your mind and force you to be absolutely present in the moment. It stops overthinking and also challenges you to be the best version of yourself.

Love Yourself Now & Appreciate the Journey

Yes you may not be where you physically want to be right now.

But mentally bashing your body, telling yourself you aren’t good enough, or feeling down won’t change anything. It also will make it harder to make the changes you want.

When we enjoy something, we love something or feel happy doing something... it is so much easier to stick with or want to continue.

Naturally we gravitate towards positive experiences and away from negative.

So start reinforcing the positives when it comes to eating healthy and investing in your health.

Appreciate your body and everything it has been through to this point.

And respect your body enough to make changes in a sustainable and healthy way.

Cultivating self love and self respect the whole way through your journey, means that when you do hit your goal weight, it will be the icing on the cake and you will fall in love with your new lifestyle.

You will be healthy, happy and unstoppable.

Stop Negative Self-Talk

How often do you catch yourself saying things like...

“If only my tummy was flatter, then I’ll be happy”

OR

“I wish my thighs didn’t touch”

While it is okay to want to make changes and be in your best shape, that shouldn’t take away from where you are now.

Stop with the negative self talk. Stop putting yourself down.

You wouldn’t put your best friend down, or your sister or your mum.

So why put yourself down?

You only get one lifetime, and one body. So enjoy it and make the most of it.

Embrace yourself and all your flaws.

I know it is tough, especially if you have been doing it for a long time.