You Are Making A Huge Mistake If Your Home Selling Strategy Doesn’t Include These 3 Tricks

The prospect of selling a home in today’s market is already drastically different than it was just a few short years ago. The manner in which homes are marketed, their individual price points, and even the best time of the year to sell have all been subjected to one change or another. And if you have tried to sell, to no avail, you may have neglected the changes — as incremental as they may be. It’s worth noting, however, that even small changes can alter your selling strategy for the better. That said, if you are trying to sell your home before the end of summer, there are three things you can do to tip the scale in your favor.

If you want to sell your home in a timely and profitable fashion, may I recommend the following strategies?

Price It Right

Nothing is more integral in the selling process than the price a home is listed at. It’s the first thing prospective buyers look at, and it’s perhaps the most important factor when deciding whether or not to close on a property. That said, it’s not enough to simply throw an asking price out there to see if it “sticks.” In order to price your home right, you must adhere to some guidelines.

At the very least, landing on the perfect price point requires an acute attention to detail and a significant amount of due diligence. For starters, you must identify the current state of the market. Namely, comparables will be your best chance at identifying a starting point. By looking at recently sold, similar properties within a close proximity to your own, you will gain insight into just how much your home is worth. Again, this is just a starting point; you will be expected to make some adjustments of your own if you hope to land on the perfect price point. Feel free to make adjustments as you see fit, as certain amenities will either add or detract from the price you should settle on.

The worst thing you can do is price your home too high. A price point that stands out like a sore thumb is bound to raise some eyebrows, and —even worse — scare away prospective buyers. The last thing you want to do is turn off buyers without allowing them to even consider your property. Instead, account for nearby comparables and price your home slightly lower. If the properties are similar enough, your home will look like a discount to potential buyers. And therein lies the secret to selling your home: creating demand.

In pricing your home on the lower end of the spectrum, you are much more likely to capture the attention of more buyers. And anyone that knows anything about economics knows that demand is just as valuable as the asset itself — if not more so. By lowering your price slightly, you could create demand that actually benefits your bottom line in the long run. You see, it’s entirely possible to attract more buyers with a lower price. In the event you receive multiple offers, it stands to reason a bidding war may ensue, driving up your initial asking price.

The Time To Sell Is Now

Timing the market is a fool’s errand, and even today’s most prolific investors would agree. If for nothing else, good real estate investors aren’t characterized by their ability to time the market, but rather by adapting to it. And while there is certainly a large contingent of investors that have gotten lucky trying to time their transactions, their success is more of an exception than a rule. For the most part, timing the market is dangerous and ill-advised. After all, what good is waiting for the right moment going to do anyone if it never actually comes?

Instead of trying to wait for different conditions to present themselves, work with what the market is currently willing to giving you. Fortunately, today’s market looks to be more generous to sellers than it has been in quite some time. In fact, you could argue that today’s conditions are about as good as they are going to get for sellers, and that waiting would only their prospects of a timely and profitable transaction.

Truth be told, now is a great time to sell. Inventory levels remain historically low, prices are high, and demand is consistent — it’s the perfect storm. It’s conceivable that today’s sellers could simultaneously increase their asking price and expect more offers. Better yet, there is no reason to believe that a desirable property couldn’t spark a bidding war, further increasing the final price tag.

It’s worth noting, however, that the best time to sell is when you are ready. Don’t let anyone else tell you to wait for better conditions, as they may never come. If you are comfortable with the current conditions — which I would argue most sellers are — it would be hard to pass on selling a home in today’s market.

First Impressions Happen More Than Once

Online real estate carries more weight in the sales process than ever before. Having said that, today’s sellers now have two opportunities to make a first impression, and they better make both of them count. If for nothing else, it’s only in making a great first impression that prospective buyers will actually step foot inside the home and further the buying process. Consequently, failure to impress could lead to buyers walking away before they even walk in the front door.

A great deal of today’s prospective buyers — if not the majority — are expected to start their impending home search online. That means there is a better than great chance the “first” impression your home makes will be online, not in person. As a result, it’s in your best interest to put your best foot forward online.

As far as online listings go, pictures reign supreme. While price and location will certainly filter search results, the photos are going to be your selling point. Instead of relying on generic photos taken by a camera phone, hire a professional photographer and let their photos do the selling. Remember, there is a good chance the first time someone sees your property will be online, so be sure to leave a lasting impression. And as far as I am aware, nothing will place your property in a better light than great photos. They are perhaps the most important factor buyers will consider when deciding whether or not to actually visit the home.

In the event your photos got the job done, you can expect an influx of foot traffic. If that’s the case, your home must make a great first impression, again. It’s absolutely imperative that you prioritize curb appeal. If need be, apply a fresh coat of paint, replace rotted siding, and maintain the yard. The more attractive your home, the better. The idea is to provide a welcoming environment; one that will entice buyers to step foot inside. In doing so, it stands to reason that you will increase your odds of a sale.